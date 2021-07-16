5 instances when English fans turned to hooliganism

In the 1980s and 1990s, English fans would be associated with only one word - hooligans. Incidents of hooliganism have significantly come down in recent decades, but Sunday once again proved that the craze of a football match - the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy in this case - can bring out the worst in English fans.

It was England's first major final in 55 years, and the tickets were limited. But a large number of fans stormed into the Wembley Stadium. Security was massively outnumbered and could not stop the scores of ticketless fans from entering the stadium.

The only disgrace for England came off the pitch, from fans betraying what this team they supposedly support stands for...



Multiple eye-witness accounts on the dangerous disorder in and around Wembley:https://t.co/L3OxgAu6sa — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 11, 2021

After their defeat in the Euro 2020 final, England were left disgraced not by their defeat but by incidents of their fans racially abusing their black players, vandalising the nearby surroundings of Wembley and mercilessly beating Italian fans and even security personnel.

The two sets of supporters also clashed at Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square, setting off fireworks as police struggled to break up the frenzied crowd. On that note, let's take a look at five such instances from the past when England fans resorted to hooliganism.

#5 UEFA Euro 2016

England and Russia fans clashed in their 1-1 draw in Euro 2016.

England's Euro 2016 campaign started with a 1-1 draw against Russia in Marseille. But much of the focus that day was on the skirmishes that happened between the England fans, Russian fans and the local police before and after the match.

Fans of the two teams rioted before the game in Marseille’s Old Port district and briefly outside the nearby Stade Velodrome in a third straight day of violence in the city. The police fired tear gas and water cannons at the fighting fans, but the violence did not abate.

The clashes started again moments after the final whistle when a large group of Russian fans in a stand behind one of the goals advanced on England supporters in a neighbouring area, throwing objects and breaking through a line of stewards. England fans ran for the exits in panic.

BREAKING: UEFA gives Russia suspended disqualification from Euro 2016 and €150,000 fine for trouble vs. England. pic.twitter.com/SQYoplDYND — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2016

Police tried to control the violence but was largely unsuccessful. Authorities stated that at least five people were injured, and some fans walked through the city bare-chested and with blood dripping from their heads.

There is little doubt that the estimated 200 Russian hooligans in Marseille were highly organised and came for a fight. But the English were far from blameless themselves, and their role in the brutal skirmishes in the streets of Marseille with rival fans, locals and police was also heavily criticised by governing body UEFA.

#4 UEFA Nations League 2019

England fans clashed with the police in Portugal ahead of England's Nations league semi-final against the Netherlands in 2019

Another recent incident of hooliganism from England fans happened when they clashed with Portuguese police in Porto's Praca da Liberdade ahead of the Nations League semi-final between the Three Lions and the Netherlands.

The Liberdade square was a designated fan zone where Portugal fans watched their team play against Switzerland. But it was also filled with England fans who were staying in Porto for England's semi-final against the Netherlands the next day.

According to various reports, the violence started when England fans clashed with Portugal fans, who were celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the match. England fans started throwing beer bottles and cans towards the Portugal fans, prompting a charge by the riot police. That dispersed the England fans beyond the northern end of the square.

Kicking off at Fan Zone after England fans throw bottles at police and police respond by charging at England fans ... police cheered on by locals pic.twitter.com/yTGnqAiB3d — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) June 5, 2019

There were some sporadic clashes around midnight when England fans gathered on the Rua de Candidos dos Reis and carried out minor acts of vandalism such as ripping bins from the stands.

The Football Association branded these scenes an embarrassment. An FA spokesperson said:

The FA strongly condemns the scenes witnessed in Porto overnight. Anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football. They are an embarrassment to the team and the thousands of well-behaved fans who follow England in the right way.

UK police also condemned what they called 'completely unacceptable behaviour from fans, which included smashing a car window, forcing roads to be closed to traffic and singing political chants along the way.

