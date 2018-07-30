5 Instances When Top Footballers Lost Their Cool And Went Too Far

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 514 // 30 Jul 2018, 21:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nigel De Jong's kung-fu kick in the World Cup final was too wild for a football match

In football, there is the good, bad and outright ugly side of it. Fans from all over the world watch the game for various reasons.

Those who seek entertainment are drenched in the aftertaste of mouth-watering goals and assists. Others fancy the highly physical nature of the sport, especially in the Premier League. What might be deemed a red card offence in La Liga may be considered a wonderful tackle in the English top flight.

Most of all, fans associate themselves with the favourite players. These players have made a name for themselves for various reasons. This could be their genuine talent on the field of play or the ultimate dark arts of football.

In the course of recent history, there are players who had become masters of both. On one end, they scored quality goals or put on a solid defensive shift while on the other, cause total disaster to opponents.

Two of these three players are notorious for constantly getting into trouble. They have even served bans and paid fines for their offences. However, previous offences did not deter them from their old ways.

With them, one is never sure what trouble they will spark at the next turn.

#5 Nigel De Jong's kung-fu kick vs Spain (2010 World Cup)

De-Jong made a martial arts kick at Xabi Alonso

On 11 July 2010, the then European champions Spain looked to add another title to their cabinet. Their brick wall in the World Cup final was in the shape of Netherlands.

The Oranje were a highly physical and ruthless team while the Spanish favoured stylish possession play. In this match, it was Andres Iniesta's solitary goal in the 116th minute that settled matters as Spain were crowned world champions.

However, the other major talking point was whether or not hard tackler Nigel De Jong should have been sent off for a wild kung-fu kick on Xabi Alonso.

In the first half, De Jong and Alonso contested a loose ball. The Dutch midfielder totally misjudged his attempt and sunk his full studs into Alonso's chest. This was a sure red card offence but he escaped with only a booking.

1 / 5 NEXT