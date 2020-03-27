5 Instances when goalkeepers scored in the Premier League

Goalkeepers don't normally score, but the Premier League has witnessed five such occasions this century

Here we revisit each of those iconic moments and how they were scored

The Premier League has seen five goalkeepers in history to score a goal

The Premier League has always been a treasure trove of amazing goals, but not all of them have been scored by outfield players. Yes, even the goalkeepers have got themselves on the scoresheet over the years, but not many.

For the record, only five different goalkeepers have scored in the English top-tier. And each of those moments have had the onlooking fans go into absolute delirium. After all, could there be a more fascinating sight than a goalkeeper finding the back of the net?

So without further ado, let's revisit those five iconic moments when a goalkeeper, the last man in the line, got on target in the Premier League:

#1 Peter Schmeichel (Aston Villa) vs. Everton | Oct. 20, 2001

Schmeichel was accustomed to scoring goals

Widely touted to be one of the greatest ever goalkeepers in Premier League history, it was only fitting then, that Peter Schmeichel also became the first 'keeper to score a goal in the league. Not that it was unprecedented for him, as the Dane had already scored six times for Hvidovre, twice for Brondy, and another one for Manchester United in the UEFA Cup in 1995.

Remember when Peter Schmeichel scored this volley for Aston Villa?pic.twitter.com/zJILkWH8Hf — 90s Football (@90sfootball) August 27, 2018

Schmeichel then went on to add Aston Villa to that list, when he hammered home a thunderous volley against the Toffees on the stroke of 90 minutes. His crowning moment though did not translate into glory for the Villa as they were eventually defeated 3-2, but Schmeichel nevertheless re-wrote his name into the history books.

#2 Brad Friedel (Blackburn Rovers) vs. Charlton | Feb. 21, 2004

Friedel's unlikely strike couldn't save Blackburn from losing

Just like Schmeichel, even Brad Friedel's unbelievable strike wasn't enough to secure a victory for his side, but the turn of events, in this case, was far more dramatic. The ex-American shot-stopper stood inside the area during a corner-kick in the 89th minute and slammed the ball home to score for Blackburn Rovers and level the scores at 2-2.

The episode of #OnThisDay from 2004 when Brad Friedel scores an 89th minute equaliser & still ends up on the losing side 😲 pic.twitter.com/DoNMC13l29 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 21, 2019

The Riversiders thought they had earned a point, and more importantly, from the unlikeliest of all the sources, but then Claus Jensen popped up with a late winner for the hosts. Friedel did get a hand to the ball, but it was struck with enough venom to end up in the back of the net regardless. The American he was left on the ground with his palms on his head. What drama!

#3 Paul Robinson (Tottenham Hotspur) vs. Watford | Mar 17, 2007

Robinson scored an all-time great free-kick against Watford

Almost another three years later, Tottenham Hotspur's Paul Robinson joined the elite group of goalkeepers to get a Premier League which he scored via a wonderful free-kick. He stood over the dead ball just outside his own area, and blazed a shot that landed inside Watford's box, right in front of his opposite number Ben Foster, and bounced before nestling into the back of the net.

Not something you see every week...🤨#OnThisDay in 2007, Paul Robinson scored for Spurs against Watford! 🗓 pic.twitter.com/SvDsoAujd0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 17, 2020

As astonishing as his effort really was, Robinson was also slightly fortuitous that Foster misjudged the flight of the ball, and horribly erred. But he wouldn't care, as the Lilywhites capitalised on the strike with a third goal late in the match to secure a routine win.

#4 Tim Howard (Everton) vs. Bolton Wanderers | Jan 4, 2012

Howard refrained from celebrating his goal out of empathy for Bogdan

Occasions like these normally evoke wild ecstasy, but Tim Howard cut a blank expression after watching his first and only goal come to pass. The ex-Everton star later went on to reveal that he felt bad for his opposite number Adam Bogdan, and hence didn't celebrate out of empathy.

Happy Birthday Tim Howard 🇺🇸



Is this the best ever goal scored by a goalkeeper?



pic.twitter.com/vbCgUh43n8 — Art of Football (@Art_of_Football) March 6, 2020

Howard lashed a powerful shot that bounced just outside the area and flew over the Hungarian to before crashing into the back post. "It can be embarrassing," he later told reporters after the game. However, Bogdan still had the last laugh as Bolton fought back to clinch the tie 2-1!

#5 Asmir Begovic (Stoke City) vs. Southampton | Nov 3, 2013

Begovic was inducted into Guinness Book of World Records after his goal

This one was really special. Asmir Begovic not only scored the goal after only 13 seconds into the match but also from just six yards out! He also earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for scoring the longest goal in competitive football, from a distance of 91.9 meters - a record that stands even to this day.

The Bosnian latched on to a back pass and sent it sailing through the Staffordshire sky, as the ball bounced twice on its way before finding the back of the net. Artur Boruc, the Southampton goalkeeper who bore the ignominy of letting this one in, was caught horribly off-guard.

Just to remind you, Asmir Begovic once scored a PL goal from his own box 1⃣3⃣ seconds in the game.



The goal has been recognized as the longest in competitive football.



Obviously one of the most bizzare goals we've seen in the PL..#TBThursday

pic.twitter.com/k18l1RvePu — SportyBet Nigeria (@sportybetng) February 13, 2020