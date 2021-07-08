5 interesting stats from England's semi-final win over Denmark | UEFA Euro 2020

England recovered from a goal down and staved off a determined challenge from Denmark to book their place in the Euro 2020 final. They will face Italy in the summit clash.

Mikkel Damsgaard's fabulous 30th-minute free-kick silenced a partisan crowd at the Wembley Stadium. But England were back on level terms nine minutes later when Simon Kjaer put one into his own net.

The Three Lions dominated proceedings but failed to break down a resolute Denmark rearguard as the game went into extra time. England then went ahead for the first time in the match when Harry Kane guided his saved penalty into an unguarded net after Raheem Sterling had bamboozled the Danish defense with a typically mazy run.

Denmark threw the proverbial kitchen sink at England in the dying embers of the game. But an equalizer was not to be, as Gareth Southgate's men combined stout defending and superb game management to hold on to their win. England now meet Italy in a blockbuster final on Sunday to bring the curtains down on a fabulous Euro 2020 tournament.

On that note, let's have a look at five interesting stats from England's semi-final win over Denmark:

#5 Mikel Damsgaard scores the first direct free-kick goal of Euro 2020

Denmark's memorable Euro 2020 campaign ended in the semi-final.

Denmark have risen like the proverbial phoenix at Euro 2020. After seeing their star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapse in their tournament opener, the Danes recovered to thump Russia on Matchday 3 and become the first team in European Championship history to reach the knockout round after losing their first two games.

Buoyed by that performance, Denmark knocked out Wales and the Czech Republic to reach their first European Championship semi-final since their triumphant campaign in 1992.

Kasper Hjulmand's men took the game to England at Wembley and opened the scoring when Mikkel Damsgaard curled a fabulous free-kick beyond a diving Jordan Pickford. That marked the first direct free-kick goal at Euro 2020.

1 - Mikkel Damsgaard has scored the first direct free kick goal of the #EURO2020 . Timely. pic.twitter.com/j3n834YoQS — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 7, 2021

However, Denmark's lead was short-lived as England equalized nine minutes later and scored again in extra time to qualify for the final.

#4 England benefit from an own goal for the first time in European Championship history

Simon Kjaer's own goal brought England back on level terms against Denmark.

Unfazed by the occasion, Denmark matched England stride-for-stride in the game's opening exchanges.

The 1992 champions drew first blood at the half-hour mark when Damsgaard bulged the English net with a fabulous free-kick. However, England upped the ante and hit back when Simon Kjaer netted past his own keeper.

That marked a record-extending 11th own goal at Euro 2020 and the first time England have benefitted from an own goal in European Championship history.

3 - Simon Kjaer's own goal is the first England have benefitted from in European Championship history, and third overall at a major tournament (against Czechoslovakia and Paraguay in the 1982 and 2006 World Cups). Pegging. #ENGDEN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021

It marked only the third own goal scored for England at a major tournament, with the two previous occasions happening in the 1982 and 2006 FIFA World Cup against Czechoslovakia and Paraguay, respectively.

