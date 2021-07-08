5 most interesting talents in Barcelona's academy right now

Barcelona's dire economic situation is well documented. The latest reports reveal that the Catalans might need to sell around 10 players in order to re-sign Messi and register the players they have already signed.

The entire situation looks terrible, and it's safe to say that the Catalan club is in huge debt. However, this situation might mean that Barcelona is forced to rely on its academy once again.

Although there has been an upturn in La Masia graduates turning out for the first team in the last 1-2 seasons, this has come after a period of almost a decade where Barcelona neglected their famous academy.

Now, as the club seems to be in trouble, it would be the right decision to return to its roots. Here are five La Masia talents who can be expected to make their first-team debuts over the next season or two.

It is essential to remember that although these players are very talented, they are still young and raw. As is always the case, performances and careers don't always move in a consistent trajectory.

Note: Players like Mingueza, Moriba, Puig, and Fati, who have played a significant amount for the first team already, haven't been included.

Honorable mention - Jandro Orellana

Jandro is a master in positioning.

Truth be told, Jandro Orellana is not here as an honorable mention because of his talent or anything on the field. It's only because his contract at Barcelona is up, and while the club is trying to renew it, he might play elsewhere next season.

A positional pivot, Orellana is most like Sergio Busquets in terms of profile and relies more on his intelligence than any physical attribute on the pitch.

Like Busquets, he can control games and is also good at taking set-pieces.

Video Analysis:

Jandro Orellana (@JandroOrellana6)

Barcelona B

20-year-old

Defensive midfielder, can also play as a central midfielder.

178cm, 63kg



A player who I believe has the ability at this point to compete for a spot in the first-team.



Footage from @Nyctophile1_ pic.twitter.com/j28KRo4vSx — 18 Zones (@18_zones) December 22, 2020

#5 Gavi

Gavi could be the next big thing at Barcelona.

Pablo Paez Gaviria, better known as Gavi, is just 16. Yet La Masia experts call him the best midfielder to emerge from the academy since a certain Thiago Alcantara about 10 years ago.

Gavi perfectly fits the prototype of a typical Barcelona midfielder. He's short and hence has a low center of gravity, and his passing and reading of the game is extraordinary.

Although mainly a creative midfielder, more often than not, Gavi has shown he can play deeper as well.

Gavi has played for Barcelona's Juvenil A or U-19 side this season and has one start for Barcelona B under his belt. Don't be surprised to see him make his big debut within the next couple of years.

Pablo Páez 'Gavi' • Best passes • 2020/2021.



This time comp with my favorite passes from Gavi. His vision is at a really high level, but I think he can still be better in that aspect. pic.twitter.com/2skeYjwNV9 — Piotr Guziński (@Nyctophile1_) June 23, 2021

#4 Alejandro Balde

Balde - The successor to Jordi Alba?

Barcelona has the unenviable task of replacing many of their senior first-team players, but in Balde, they already have a successor to Jordi Alba.

The 17-year-old left-back is ridiculously fast and exceptional at 1v1s, both offensively and defensively. He's also very dominant at duels which is a great quality to have at such a tender age.

Balde is a wonderful talent, and there is no doubt if he can fulfill his potential, he can be one of the best fullbacks in the world in the future. There are already calls to have him promoted to the first team, and it looks like he'll be doing pre-season with Messi and co. shortly.

While the talent is obvious, he's still quite raw and must improve on things like his decision-making and positioning. Right now, accession to the first team might be too soon, and a season or two of honing his skills with Barcelona B wouldn't hurt.

Alejandro Balde • 2020/2021 • Best moments. ⚡️



Comp with Balde's best moments from this season. He started to perform better in the second part of the season, but still has a lot of room for improvement. However, he has the potential to be a top LB. pic.twitter.com/mQM076y1Zs — Piotr Guziński (@Nyctophile1_) March 19, 2021

