5 January football signings who have had the most impact

Here are the five January football signings who have had the most impact at their respective clubs.

January signings are usually made by football clubs to cover for injured players or address weaknesses in their squads.

Erling Braut Haaland has been a revelation on the football field for Borussia Dortmund.

The football transfer window opens twice a year - once in summer, during June-August and once in winter, in January. Most major football player deals take place in the summer, though, because there is a more extended period for negotiation and it also allows new players to settle in at their new football clubs before the new season.

January signings in football are mostly stop-gap ones, intending to improve weaknesses in football squads or to fill in for injuries. Of course, it is too early to judge the players who moved to different football clubs in January 2020. But this article attempts to pick out the five January football signings who have the most impact so far.

Five January football transfer signings who have had the most impact:

#5: Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn has three goals in six starts, with all his goals coming against quality opposition.

Tottenham Hotspur were amidst an injury crisis when they bought Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven. Fans were not entirely sure about the purchase considering they needed a striker to fill in for Harry Kane while Bergwijn was a winger.

Bergwijn, however, won hearts in his very first game in a Spurs shirt. Spurs beat Manchester City in a game where the Dutchman got onto the scoresheet. He has had three goals in six starts, with all of his goals coming against quality opposition.

He also scored in a 3-2 loss against Wolves. After the season restarted, Berhwijn opened the scoring in the very first game against United. Bergwijn is an up-and-coming player who will only get better with time.

#4: Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha has scored five times in just ten games since his arrival.

Berlin are probably the only significant European capital without a top-class football club. Hertha Berlin are the best of the lot, but they are mid-table at best. But recently they underwent a takeover and have started bolstering their squad.

One of the newcomers was Matheus Cunha from RB Leipzig. Cunha has scored five times in just ten games since his arrival. He can play as a right-winger or a second striker and is generally a handful for opposition defenders. His recent performance against his former club must have had them regretting the sale especially since Timo Werner is on his way out.

Cunha has also been linked to replace Lautaro Martinez at Inter if the Argentine moves to Barcelona. But Hertha will try their best to keep him as they push for the European spots next season.

#3: Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig managed to get Dani Olmo despite Barcelona's interest.

Hailing from Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, Dani Olmo is a football artist. He, however, left the Catalan club at a very early age in search of game-time.

It was an incredibly courageous move, but it worked out well for him. Olmo went to Dinamo Zagreb and was the main man for them for about four years. Meanwhile, he won the U21 Euros in 2019 with Spain and was declared the man of the Match in the final.

Olmo was also included in the UEFA Breakthrough XI for 2019. He moved to Leipzig in January and has been quite good. In his eight league starts so far for his new club, he has contributed three goals and an assist.

Loads of clubs including Barcelona were interested in the attacking midfielder, and Leipzig will do well to keep him for the time being.

#2: Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland currently has an insane 13 goals from 14 Bundesliga games

Erling Braut Haaland first came to prominence in the 2019 U20 Football World Cup when he scored nine times in a match against Honduras.

He kept his name firmly in the headlines during the 2019-20 Champions League group stages, where not even Liverpool and Napoli could stop him.

His ridiculous scoring record for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga made Borussia Dortmund sign him in January. Haaland just went from strength to strength at the Bundesliga club.

Haaland currently has scored an insane 13 goals from 14 Bundesliga games. The 19-year-old is a complete striker, and the heights he can reach are scary. If Borussia Dortmund are to win anything next season, Haaland will undoubtedly be the main man.

#1: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been the standout player for Manchester United both on and off the pitch.

You probably guessed Bruno Fernandes was going to be the first in this list of January football signings when you started reading. You are correct.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder had been tearing up the Primera Liga for a couple of years, and a big move was overdue. Manchester United swooped in to acquire his services.

Paul Pogba was struggling with injuries, and Manchester United needed someone to break down teams. Bruno Fernandes was given that responsibility. And to be fair, he's been brilliant.

On the football field, Bruno Fernandes has been excellent, contributing three goals and as many assists in his six appearances for the Old Trafford club. But his impact at his new club goes beyond goal contributions.

He's said to have brought leadership and confidence into the Manchester United squad. The club are currently unbeaten in 13 games spanning all competitions. With Paul Pogba back from injury, Manchester United fans will be salivating over the prospect of seeing the duo together in action.