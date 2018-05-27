Premier League: 5 January signings who will take the league by storm next season

2 Arsenal players make the list.

Aubameyang will be a contender for EPL golden boot next season

The English Premier League 2018 January transfer window was electric and full of surprises with high profile players crossing over from one rival club to another and clubs beefing up their squads for the second leg of the season. EPL clubs showed their financial muscle again by spending a record-breaking £430 Million in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool broke their record transfer fee for a defender when they splashed a mammoth £75 Million to sign Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, eclipsing the £54 Million Manchester City paid in the summer to acquire the services of English right-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City also added a new defender to their ranks in the name of Aymeric Laporte from Atletico Bilbao in a deal reported to be around £57 Million, making the young French defender the second most expensive defender in football history.

Arsene Wenger and his Gunners side were also not left behind as they also broke their transfer record set in the summer when they signed Alexander Lacazette from French side Olympique Lyon for a fee reported to be around £52.7 Million by signing Gabonese superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a fee reported to be £56 Million.

Olivier Giroud also swapped Arsenal to join their London rivals Chelsea in a bid to be in good shape during the FIFA World Cup in Russia as the arrival of Aubameyang was going to permanently condemn him to a bench role.

The most bizarre transfer of the winter window was the swap deal between Arsenal and Manchester United where Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction. It was widely reported that the Chilean superstar was supposed to link up with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City after a deal failed to materialize in the summer. Sanchez joining Manchester United as opposed to Manchester City raised eyebrows all over.

However, the players are still settling in the new clubs. They have shown glimpses of promise and after a summer preseason of bonding with new teammates and getting to master new tactics by their new coaches, the players will now show their true colors in the forthcoming season.

Here is a look at 5 top players that joined new clubs in the English Premier League during the winter transfer window and will be lighting up the Premier League.

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil has been a leader for Liverpool

Liverpool splashed £75 Million to sign their long-term target Virgil van Dijk in January from Southampton, making him the most expensive defender in football history.

The Dutchman seems to be the missing piece of the jigsaw for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side as he has settled well in his new club. Virgil has played an integral role in Liverpool's road to the UEFA Champions League finals.

In his 19 appearances for Liverpool, the Dutchman has shown what Liverpool have been lacking in their defense since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins as the Reds manager. His height gives him an aerial advantage and his vision blends with Jurgen Klopp's footballing philosophy of building play from the defense.

Van Dijk has shown his potential in his few appearances for the Reds and in his first full season with Liverpool, he is going to show his full potential for the Klopp side.