5 key decisions for Claude Puel to make as Leicester City manager

by Jack Mceachen Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 12:08 IST

Claude Puel was recently appointed as Craig Shakespeare’s successor at Leicester City

Claude Puel was appointed as the new Leicester City manager, replacing Craig Shakespeare who was sacked last week.

Puel was the Southampton manager last season, and guided the Saints to an 8th-place finish and reached the EFL Cup final, losing 3-2 to Manchester United.

He parted ways with Southampton at the end of the season and was replaced by Mauricio Pellegrino.

The Frenchman was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Leicester and will have several key decisions to make which will determine his legacy at the club.

Let’s take a look at the 5 key decisions Puel has to make.

#5 How to give Demarai Gray more game time

England Under-21 international Demarai Gray is one of the most exciting players in Puel’s new squad, but he saw very little game time under Shakespeare.

He has made just one start in the Premier League this season and played only 226 minutes.

The English winger only made nine starts last season, but has shown with his limited minutes and away with the England Under-21s that he can be trouble for opposing defences with his pace and trickery.

Marc Albrighton and Riyad Mahrez are the two wingers that mainly started under Shakespeare and previously Claudio Ranieri, but Gray will be pushing to squeeze one of them out of the lineup.

Gray reportedly was unhappy with his lack of playing time last season and was the subject of several bids from fellow Premier League sides but Leicester wanted to hold onto him, presumably to give him more minutes but under Shakespeare that did not happen and perhaps it will under Puel.