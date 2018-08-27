Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 key departures that ruined Real Madrid's Plan B

Priye Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.00K   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:20 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

It's the UEFA Super Cup fixture between Champions League Winners Real Madrid and Europa League Winners Atletico Madrid. The Madrid Derby is always a fierce encounter, but stakes are even higher this time as winning this match would mean grabbing a major title early on and gaining momentum for the rest of the season.

As soon as the first whistle is blown, the match bursts into life. The energy levels look positive for what is expected to be an all-out slugfest between the two rivals. The first-half demonstrates a high level of competition as both the sides score a goal to keep the match in the balance. Real's dysfunctional defence and scintillating attack means the score at half-time is 1-1.

The second-half begins with the same vigour shown in the first 45 minutes, and soon after the hour-mark, Real take the lead. It is El Capitano Sergio Ramos, who scores from the spot, to complete the comeback. Real lead Atletico, 2-1.

Substitutions take place for both the teams; Los Blancos' famed 'Plan B' is in execution. However, this time, their bench is significantly weaker than in past seasons. This fact resurfaces in the match as Real concede their lead in the final 15 minutes and the disaster is completed after Atletico nudge in two more goals in extra-time to seal the win.

So, where did it all go wrong for Real Madrid's 'B Team'? When did their bench become so ineffective? Let's look at the 5 key departures that led to the demise of the 'Plan B'.

#5 Danilo

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Danilo was sold to Manchester City last summer after Zinedine Zidane decided the Brazilian was surplus to his needs. The former Real Madrid manager trusted youth graduate Achraf Hakimi and the versatile Lucas Vazquez to cover for Dani Carvajal in the right-back position, for the new campaign.

But as the 2017-18 season progressed, the dynamism Danilo brought from the bench began to be dearly missed. The young, inexperienced Hakimi couldn't live up to first-team expectations whereas Vazquez was never really a direct solution to the right-back position but a last resort option.

The impact Danilo created as the deputy right-back was never truly replicated by the likes of Hakimi, Nacho, or Vazquez. His offensive style, eye for goal, and occasional runs into the box proved irreplaceable for Real Madrid last season as they suffered on the right side of the field whenever Carvajal was injured or rested.

Priye Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE veteran fan and a Madridista.
Contact Us Advertise with Us