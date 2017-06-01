Michael Carrick testimonial: 5 stars from Manchester United's 2007/08 squad who won't feature

Carrick's testimonial game will feature some legendary names, but there are a few who won't be able to play. Here are five of them.

@churchofthibaut by Nived Zenith Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2017, 20:33 IST

Michael Carrick is set to play his testimonial game on 4th June

Ever since there was news about Michael Carrick’s announcement of his testimonial game, people have been keeping their tabs on how the line-ups will pan out and what names will feature on the occasion. Carrick made the news official on twitter yesterday and the names of the two sides were enough to make the fans lick their lips.

The teams will be officially called, Michael Carrick All Stars and Manchester United 08 XI respectively, and will feature some of the best players to have graced the league including club legends like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville.

However, there are some star names from their glorious season of 2007/08 who will not be featuring in the game and here we take a look at five of them.

#5 Anderson

Anderson played a key part in the 2007/08 season

Things never panned out the way it was expected of Anderson after the way he announced himself to the footballing world. He won the Golden Boy award back in 2008, a recognition awarded by sports journalists to young players under the age of 21 for their impressive performances during a calendar year in a European nation’s top tier.

Although he couldn’t live up to the expectations at United, he won a handful of trophies and also managed to score a penalty in the Champions League final-shootout in 2008 against Chelsea and we’re quite sure that he would have loved a reunion with the old boys at Old Trafford under the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

Anderson currently plies his trade for Cortiba back in Brazil and is expected to take part in the club’s game against Atletico PR just a day before the testimonial game and we understand that is why he probably can’t make it.