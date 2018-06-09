World Cup 2018: 5 key players for England

The Three Lions have plenty of youth talent at the World Cup. Can they find the winning formula?

francy george CONTRIBUTOR Preview 09 Jun 2018, 03:20 IST

The Three Lions will be banking on their youthful side to win the World Cup

The World Cup is fast approaching and England is looking to end their quest for a World Cup title for the first time since 1966.

Gareth Southgate has picked a rather inexperienced squad, filled with talented youngsters. The Three lions have made some surprise inclusions, like the exciting Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nick Pope, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Whereas veterans like Joe Hart, Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott failed to make it into the 23-man squad. The selection shows England's domestic dominance, as all the 23 of them play in the Premier League.

In their second warm-up match, they defeated Costa Rica 2-0 in a dominant performance by the Three Lions. The English national team have been placed in Group G alongside debutantes Panama, underdogs Tunisia and dark horses Belgium.

They will start their World Cup campaign against underdogs Tunisia on 18th June followed by Panama on 24th June and will conclude the Group stages on 28th June against challengers Belgium.

The squad has enough talent to get through the Group stages with ease. But it would be a test of grit and determination in the latter stages of the tournament

England was dominant in their two warm up matches coming into the tournament. England saw off a gritty Nigeria side 2-1, in a power-packed performance from Harry Kane.

We will look at 5 Key players for the Three Lions at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored 3 goals in his first season for Liverpool

Trent-Alexander-Arnold is one of the biggest breakout stars of the premier league this season. Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool academy graduate has been rock solid in defense and a great threat in attack.

The young left-back played a pivotal role for Liverpool in their Champions league campaign only to be defeated 3-1 by eventual champions Real Madrid. The 22-year-old will be a live wire for the Three Lions at the World Cup.

His ability to conjure perfect crosses will make him a player to watch out for in the near future.