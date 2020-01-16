5 Key players Manchester United should rebuild their squad around

Hrishikesh Anand FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Ed Woodward and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Football fans are used to seeing the Red Devils compete at the highest level both domestically and in the Champions League. However, United have been in a tailspin since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Poor managerial and squad recruitment has seen United fall from the upper echelons of European football.

David Moyes' tenure at Old Trafford was disastrous and the Scotsman lost his job without completing a full season in charge. Louis van Gaal's appointment was met with optimism but the Dutchman's stale football took a toll on the results and saw him leave after winning an FA Cup. Jose Mourinho steadied the ship for a season and won three trophies but then contributed to United's current predicament thanks to his tendency to implode in the third season of his tenure.

United need a massive overhaul. The squad is simply not good enough to compete at the highest level. There are, however, bright spots in the United squad. They do possess talented players around whom a talented squad can be built. Here is a look at five players who United must facilitate a rebuild around.

1. Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is currently the focal point of United's attack. The Englishman has 19 goals in 29 appearances at the time of writing and has taken up the responsibility of leading United's frontline really well. At just 22 years of age, Rashford has his best ahead of him. The youngster also has a special connection with the fans given he has been at United since he was just seven years old. Therefore, Rashford should be the star talent around whom United build a side that can support him and bring out his best.

The forward has already made a massive 200 appearances for United and is gradually improving his output in terms of goals and assists. United must strive to keep Rashford at the club, especially as he hits his prime.

Even though United need another top-class centre-forward, this is no reason to affect Rashford's place in the team considering the youngster is far more comfortable as an inside-forward playing on the left-wing.

