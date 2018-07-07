5 Key Players That Will Leave West Bromwich Albion This Summer

After an abysmal performance last season that saw the Baggies finish rock-bottom of the Premier League, fans are now desperate for Moore to bolster the squad whilst keeping hold of as many key players as possible.

But with a plethora of clubs circling the squad like vultures, just how many will stay loyal?

West Brom have already lost two key players this summer: former captain, Jonny Evans, who signed with Leicester City after his £3m release clause was activated in June, and Ben Foster, who joined Watford for £4m this week.

Darren Moore also chose to release Boaz Myhill, Claudio Yacob and Gareth McAuley in June. McAuley, 38, started nine games for the Baggies last season and made a further four appearances as a substitute, but it was ultimately his age that was the deciding factor in Moore not wanting to extend his contract.

Craig Dawson

The 28-year-old stunned the club last week after refusing to go on the pre-season training camp to Portugal, preferring to train alone in an effort to force through a move elsewhere.

After a £12m bid from West Ham was rejected by the Baggies, Dawson handed in a transfer request.

Burnley, Everton and West Ham are all interested in Dawson, but West Brom are yet to receive an offer close to their valuation of the defender, which is in excess of £20m.

The hefty price tag has not deterred the three clubs' interest, however, which means Dawson could very well be the next player to leave the Albion.