5 key Real Madrid players in the title race

A look at five Real Madrid players who have a key role to play as the club chases their first league title in three seasons.

Most of these players have been at the club for many seasons and have the ability to step up in big games.

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

We are in the midst of one of the closest La Liga title races in recent history. La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are on equal points after playing 30 games apiece, with Real Madrid leading the table owing to a superior head to head record against the defending champions. Both teams have been neck and neck throughout the season, with Real Madrid staging a mini resurgence in recent weeks.

As an unprecedented pandemic-hit season draws to a close, there will be many unexpected twists and turns for both Barcelona and Real Madrid as they fight for supremacy in the Spanish top flight. Under such intense pressure,.a few key players can make the difference. On that note, the Real Madrid team is full of big-game players who are likely to play a crucial role as the club chases their 34th La Liga title .

Five Real Madrid players who will play a crucial role in the La Liga title race:

#5: Thibaut Courtois

In 27 league games, Thibaut Courtois has kept 13 clean sheets for Real Madrid.

Due to the expansive playing style of Real Madrid, their keepers are often exposed and left vulnerable. Real Madrid operate with a high line so they can push opposing teams into their own half. This means that on a few occasions they are vulnerable on the counter-attack, leaving their keeper exposed to several one on one situations.

Thibaut Courtois has developed into a better keeper due to Real Madrid’s style of play that has left him needing to step up in high-profile moments. And the Belgian has responded by producing his best season for the Spanish capital club, keeping 13 clean sheets in 27 games.

Goal achieved ✅ Let’s keep up the good work 💪🏼 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/9NKGkQYRcn — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) June 22, 2020

This season, the 28-year-old has averaged two saves per game, with 1.3 of them being inside the box. Since the resumption of La Liga, Courtois has made seven saves in three games and has played a key role in ensuring that Zinedine Zidane’s men keep a 100% record.

Advertisement

Across the title run-in, there will be several moments when Thibaut Courtois will be called upon as the last man standing. If the Belgian keeps continues his good form till the end of the season, there is a strong possibility that Real Madrid might win their first La Liga title in three years.

#4: Eden Hazard

Real Madrid unveil their new signing Eden Hazard.

In a deal that could rise to £150million, Eden Hazard made the monumental switch from London to Madrid last summer. This was a move he had dreamed about his whole life, and it provides him with the platform to finally reach that elite Ballon d’Or status he craves for.

However, it has been a stop-start season for the Belgian with injuries plaguing his ability to show a sustained vein of form. Of course, the global pandemic has not helped but it has given the winger time to return to full fitness.

Sunday: Eden Hazard assists Sergio Ramos



Thursday: Eden Hazard assists Karim Benzema



Back in full flow. pic.twitter.com/BtWAPpTHxe — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 18, 2020

As Cristiano Ronaldo’s heir apparent, there is a heap of pressure on the 29-year-old to carry the team’s goalscoring burden. This season, the winger has scored just one goal in the league while providing three assists.

Two of those assists have come in the last three games, meaning the Belgian is peaking just at the right time for Real Madrid. This season’s marquee signing will be considered a success if he continues in his rich vein of form and leads the Merengues to a historic title win.

#3: Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has averaged 68.4 passes a game this season.

Over the past few seasons, many have looked to Luka Modric to orchestrate Real Madrid’s midfield. The Ballon d’Or winner has certainly been instrumental and has provided several moments of brilliance to win games over the years.

However, this season, Toni Kroos has emerged as Real Madrid’s main source of creativity from midfield. He’s always been known for his excellent passing range but this season the 30-year-old has translated that skill into controlling the tempo of games and dictating how his team plays.

Toni Kroos vs Valencia (H):



• 100 passes completed.

• 95.2% pass accuracy.

• 128 touches.

• 2 chances created.

• 10/10 long passes completed.

• 5/5 duels won.

• 3 shots on target.



Fantastic performance as always 🇩🇪👑. pic.twitter.com/R2e9TCnTo7 — TC (@totalcristiano) June 18, 2020

The German has averaged 1.9 key passes a game while maintaining an incredible 93.3% pass accuracy. On top of that, Kroos is on course to have his best goal-scoring season as he’s currently netted on four occasions and has provided five assists in 27 appearances.

Kroos' tendency to step up in big games has given Los Blancos a controlling presence from the midfield that helps the team gradually snuff out an opposing team’s threat during a game. Kroos is now the man who makes Real Madrid tick, and without him, they tend to struggle.

#2: Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has won the La Liga on four occasions for Real Madrid.

Captain, Leader, Legend. Serio Ramos is undoubtedly a Real Madrid icon. The 34-year-old lives and breathes Real Madrid and puts his life on the line every time he puts on the famous white shirt.

Ramos is an integral component of this title-challenging team not only because of his leadership but for goal-scoring prowess. Despite being a centre-back, Ramos is Real Madrid’s second top scorer in La Liga this season with seven goals. His threat from set-pieces and composure to score penalties make him a lethal weapon in manager Zidane’s arsenal.

Sergio Ramos’ 67th La Liga goal brings him level with Ronald Koeman for most goals scored by a defender 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IgxIirN2Uu — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 21, 2020

In the past, many have described Raphael Varane as the best centre-back in the world, but many forget that it is Ramos who guides the 27-year-old on a game by game basis.

When embarking on a title run-in, teams need a certain amount of steel about them. They need players who have mastered the art of war and in-game management. No player in world football does more to get the job done than Sergio Ramos and he looks determined to do it again for the Los Blancos this season.

#1: Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has averaged a goal or an assist every 107 minutes in La Liga this season.

If he isn't one already, Karim Benzema has the chance to become a Real Madrid legend this season. For many a season, the Frenchman has played second fiddle to the great Cristiano Ronaldo, often sacrificing his own goal tally to help his illustrious teammate's cause.

Those days are gone now, and Benzema can now finally focus on putting up respectable goal tallies for his team. This season, the forward has scored 17 goals and has provided six assists in 29 La Liga games, which places him as the league’s second-highest top scorer.

⚪️ Benzema in all competitions this season:



⚽️2⃣2⃣

🅰️0⃣9⃣

👕3⃣9⃣#UCL pic.twitter.com/981HMmVr3O — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 22, 2020

Luka Jovic’s inability to settle in and injury problems have placed ample amount of pressure on Benzema’s shoulders, pressure he has only excelled under.

Since the return of the La Liga, Benzema has scored three goals in three games, taking his team to the top of the table. The remaining games of this season will define Benzema’s legacy as he finally takes up the mantle as the Los Blancos' go-to guy.