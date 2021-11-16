5 key stats from England's historic 10-0 drubbing of San Marino | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

England capped off their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in resounding fashion after eviscerating minnows San Marino 10-0 to book their place in Qatar.

Having drubbed Albania 5-0 last week, the Three Lions were almost through, but were in no mood to take their foot off the pedal.

Inspired by Harry Kane's four-goal salvo, the visitors raced to a 6-0 lead at the break, before adding four more in the second half.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews San Marino 0-10 England FT:



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Harry Kane

⚽️ Harry Maguire

⚽️ Fabio Fabbri (OG)

⚽️ Emile Smith Rowe

⚽️ Tammy Abraham

⚽️ Bukayo Saka

⚽️ Tyrone Mings



Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka were the other goalscorers for Gareth Southgate's side. Filippo Fabbri struck an own goal to make it double figures.

It was a historic night for England, who not only secured qualification for the World Cup, but also broke numerous records and set new milestones in the match.

Here are the top five:

#5 Ramsdale - the 1,265th player to play for England

The Arsenal custodian kept a clean sheet on his debut

Aaron Ramsdale's heroic performances for Arsenal earned him an international call-up from Gareth Southgate earlier this month.

Last night, he finally made his England debut against San Marino, becoming the 1,265th player to represent the Three Lions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - @AaronRamsdale98 will become the seventh @Arsenal keeper to play for @England and the first since @thedavidseaman vs Macedonia in October 2002. Indeed, no club side has had more different keepers represent the Three Lions than the Gunners (7 – level with West Brom). Sticks. 7 - @AaronRamsdale98 will become the seventh @Arsenal keeper to play for @England and the first since @thedavidseaman vs Macedonia in October 2002. Indeed, no club side has had more different keepers represent the Three Lions than the Gunners (7 – level with West Brom). Sticks. https://t.co/DlzyNB5uZA

The 23-year-old is also the seventh Arsenal goalkeeper to do so, and the first since David Seamann in 2002.

He marked the occasion with an expected clean sheet, hopefully the first of many in the years to come.

#4 Smith Rowe - the first Arsenal player in 29 years to score on England debut

Smith Rowe scored on his first England start

Ramsdale wasn't the only in-form Arsenal player to make his first England start. Emile Smith Rowe also joined him on the occasion with his first appearance in their starting XI.

He came off the bench against Albania last week to officially make his Three Lions debut, and now, on his first start, scored his first international goal too.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1992 - Emile Smith Rowe is the first player to score on his first start for England while playing his club football at @Arsenal since Paul Merson vs Czechoslovakia in March 1992. Gunner. 1992 - Emile Smith Rowe is the first player to score on his first start for England while playing his club football at @Arsenal since Paul Merson vs Czechoslovakia in March 1992. Gunner. https://t.co/01bQzZq6a3

Smith Rowe is now the first Gunners player to achieve the feat since Paul Merson in March 1992. The ex-Arsenal forward scored against Czechoslovakia on his England debut.

Rowe's also the 18th different England player to score in 2021. That is the most number of goalscorers the nation has ever seen in a single calendar year.

