Liverpool's likely strategies against Real Madrid.

The 2018 UCL final

Jurgen Klopp is the new sunshine man in Liverpool. He has given millions of Liverpool supporters a reason to smile after more than a decade of frustration.

Liverpool are one match away from winning the biggest prize in club football which they last won in 2005 by beating AC Milan on a crazy night in Istanbul. Every Anfield faithful would like to see a repeat of that night in Kiev on 26th May, 2018.

However, winning the trophy for the 6th time is not going to be easy for Liverpool by any means. The might of Real Madrid stand between them and the trophy. Real are on the verge of winning their 3rd successive Champions League crown and almost always triumph on big Champions' League nights.

They are also the most successful club of all time, indisputably. We would like to have a look at 3 key strategies which could help Klopp’s Liverpool to get the better of Real Madrid in the final.

#1 Using a 4-2-3-1 formation

Liverpool have been defied the odds to reach the 2018 final

Liverpool have mostly played with the 4-3-3 formation in this season so far. However, if their talismanic playmaker Adam Lallana is fit to play, Klopp could think of tweaking their formation and play with a 4-2-3-1 instead.

James Milner and Jordan Henderson could play as a double pivot in the midfield to take care of the perennial counter attacking threat of Madrid. Milner should constantly switch wings to give support to the Liverpool fullbacks and Henderson should play crucial lateral passes to the wings.

Lallana, having the experience of playing more than 100 games for Liverpool, could play as the central attacking midfielder with Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane in the wings and Roberto Firmino as the lone striker.

This would mean that Lallana could slow the game down at times to give the Liverpool defence more time to reorganise. Also, he could play those vital final passes to Salah and Mane for them to have shots at the Madrid goal.

Liverpool have been lacking a creative influence at the centre of the pitch and Lallana could provide it.

However, if Lallana does not play, Liverpool would have to stick to their tried and tested 4-3-3 with Henderson, Milner and Wijnaldaum in the midfield.

