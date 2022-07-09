Five key Wolves players to watch out for in the 2022-23 Premier League season

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) are three-time English champions and five-time runners-up, one-time UEFA Cup winners, eight-time FA Cup finalists, four-time winners and two-time EFL Cup winners. When one reads these sizeable achievements, one would imagine Wolves being an elite Premier League club etched into the history books of English football.

Unfortunately, Wolves have been painfully underachieving in English football of late, with only three triumphs to show in the whole of the 21st century. They being a couple of EFL Championship trophies and one League One accolade. After a bright start to the 2021-22 season under new manager Bruno Lage, they were once thoroughly inconsistent yet again and finished in 10th position.

But optimistic Wolves fans may think that they could finally give them a reason to be elated in the 2022-23 season and some key players could help them in this cause. We have shortlisted five such players who we feel can be catalysts for this cause. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#5 Nélson Semedo

Portuguese wing-back Nélson Semedo is an enterprising right-back with a strong attacking acumen. He's currently out injured but is expected to return by the start of the 2022-23 season. If he manages to remain fit, his link-up play with Pedro Neto and/or Daniel Podence could come to fruition.

Last season, in his 25 Premier League games, the wing-back managed an impressive 58 tackles with a success rate of 67%, made 52 clearances, 21 interceptions, 155 recoveries, winning 136 duels.

Head coach Lage has imposed a key tactical influence on the wingers and wing-backs. They are vital to how he likes Wolves to play, and Semedo is a crucial cog in that machinery. Once he's back fit, he is certain to provide a lot of attacking impetus from the right and help Wolves' cause.

#4 Conor Coady

Captain fantastic Conor Coady has been at the club since 2015 and has accumulated over 300 appearances. He’s been a permanent fixture in Wolves’ lineups since their promotion in the 2018-19 season.

Last season alone, he did not miss a single Premier League game for the club. He chipped in with four goals, 139 clearances, 162 recoveries and 28 interceptions. Gareth Southgate's trusted marshal also likes to feed attackers, proof of which were his 145 accurate long balls.

If Lage sticks with his three-at-the-back system this season, Coady is bound to be the loudest voice at the back. His leadership skills have contributed heavily to the club's recent rise.

In the second series of ’Ask Wolves’, where fans could send in their questions to key figures at the club, Lage said:

“And I’ve said this more than once, I think Coady is an impressive guy and one of the best people I know in football. “He’s a massive player and captain and, every time, he’s ready and fit and he’s a good example for the younger ones.

It's one of the good things that we can feel here. We have good players but also good men."

#3 Rúben Neves

If Wolves manage to keep midfielder Ruben Neves at the club next season, it will be half the battle won for them in their European objectives. The 25-year-old Portugal international has arguably been the best player for Wolves in recent times.

His vision, all-round play and top-of-the-range passes are a delight to watch and so are his long-range screamers. Under Lage, he has more freedom than he did under previous manager, Nuno Espírito Santo. He’s has attempted more dribbles on average last season (0.8) than last season (0.3).

Impressively, Neves averages almost two interceptions per game, having made a total of 235 in his 142 Premier League appearances. He has maintained a decent tackle success of 51% in those games and has made a whopping 1055 recoveries till date.

Him, along with compatriot Joāo Moutinho often run the show at Molineux, pinging balls with utmost delicacy and ease. If Wolves are to take the next step, Neves needs to be at the heart of the project.

#2 Pedro Neto

A key player for Wolves since he signed, Pedro Neto will be licking his lips ahead of the upcoming season. Having been out due to a knee injury for large parts of last season, he managed to make only 13 Premier League appearances.

Neto returned to the fold and played only a handful of games towards the end of last season. His highlight came on the final day of the season, scoring at Anfield in a 3-1 defeat. In his limited playing time last season, Neto had, on average, 1.3 shots per game, 0.9 dribbles and one key pass per game.

With his dazzling footwork and a keen eye for goal, Neto is sure to make his injury-free time count in the 2022-23 season and make a serious difference.

#1 José Sá

After Wolves lost Portugal’s number one goalkeeper Rui Patrício to AS Roma ahead of last season, new custodian Jose Sá had big gloves to fill. He joined from Greek side Olympiacos for £7.2 million, which has more than proven to be a bargain and top-singing all-in-one.

He had kept an impressive 62 clean sheets for the Greek side in 124 games across competitions in his previous stint. In his very first season in the Premier League, Sa impressed yet again, keeping 11 clean sheets in 37 league games, making 121 saves. Such was his impact that Wolves had the fifth-best defense in the league last season, conceding only 43 goals.

Sa also made 41 high claims, 20 punches and 31 sweeping clearances. In May 2022, he won both Wolves' 'Fans' Player of the Season' and the 'Players' Player of the Season' award outlining his importance for the club. Sá and the 'Old Gold' will be hoping that his performances are just as good next season, propelling the club to never-before seen heights.

