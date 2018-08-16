La Liga 2018/19: 5 Debutants to watch out for this season

Thomas Lemar is Atletico Madrid's record signing

Although the Premier League summer transfer window has closed, the summer in Spain is open and the Spanish clubs have been very busy this summer. That being said, they are far from done.

Real Madrid lost Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, and they have an uphill task to replace the talismanic Portuguese. Barcelona also lost a key member of their squad this summer as Andres Iniesta joined Japanese side, Vissel Kobe.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are not the only La Liga clubs who have been busy this summer. Atletico Madrid have had a terrific summer as they’ve signed some outstanding young players.

Other clubs like Valencia, Villarreal and Sevilla have also done some notable business this summer. All the new faces give enough reason to be excited for the upcoming season, and we’ve picked out five new entrants into La Liga to watch out for this season.

#5 Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar was a transfer target for several clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool, but it was Atletico Madrid who snapped up the Frenchman.

Lemar was one of the standout performers for Monaco in the 2016-17 season when he scored 9 goals and assisted 10 more in the league alone. Despite most of his teammates jumping ship last summer, Lemar stayed put for another season.

Atletico Madrid snapped him up for €60 million, making him the most expensive signing ever by the Spanish club.

Los Colchoneros lacked natural wide players in the squad, signing Lemar addressed a key area of concern. His pace and crossing ability should bring more goals to the Atletico Madrid side as he can feed the likes of Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

