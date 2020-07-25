5 La Liga records Lionel Messi broke in the 2019-20 campaign

Lionel Messi has been in a league of his own for years now, and this season was no different. Once again, the Argentine genius was arguably the best individual performer in La Liga despite failing to win the league title.

Having said that, you can put very little blame on Messi for Barcelona's shortcomings. The forward was almost always their best player on the pitch, whilst being the prime creator and prime scorer for the Catalans at the same time.

Lionel Messi left no stone unturned in trying to bail his team out from tricky situations week-in week-out, albeit in vain. However, his supreme individual performances led him to break a number of long-standing records in the Spanish first-division, further solidifying his status as probably the greatest to grace this league.

Let us take a look at 5 such records.

#5 Lionel Messi has the most La Liga hat-tricks (36)

Lionel Messi broke the record with a hat-trick against Mallorca

This record might be particularly dear to Lionel Messi as he pipped his fiercest rival Cristiano Ronaldo to it. Before the season started, the Argentine found himself trailing the Portuguese sharp-shooter by one hat-trick, at 33. He joined Ronaldo at the top of the charts when he put Celta Vigo to the sword in November.

He took the throne all for himself less than a month later, at the expense of Mallorca. Lionel Messi's most recent triple came in February against Eibar in a 5-0 win, placing him two clear of Ronaldo at the top with 36 hat-tricks to his name.

It is a lead which he will certainly extend in the seasons to come, as he faces no immediate threat from any active La Liga player. Luis Suarez comes closest with 10!

#4 Lionel Messi has the most La Liga Player of the Month awards (7)

#OnlyMessiHasMore |

Lionel #Messi now holds the record for the most individual La Liga Player of the Month Awards, with seven. pic.twitter.com/ecdxjeXVoj — infosfcb (@infosfcb) July 21, 2020

While 7 Player of the Month awards might not seem much for a player of Lionel Messi's caliber, especially considering that he played his entire senior career in Spain, it is possibly down to the fact that the award only came into existence from the 2013-14 season.

Messi had 5 of these before the beginning of the 2019-20 season, 1 behind new teammate Antoine Griezmann. As the Frenchman struggled to find his feet in Barcelona, the Argentine capitalised on the same and bagged the Player of the Month award in November and Februrary.

A lead of just the one award compared to Griezmann isn't much by any means, so this remains one of the few Lionel Messi records that are breakable after all.