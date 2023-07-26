Barcelona's famed La Masia academy has produced some of football's biggest stars, including Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta. Now, a new crop of talented teenagers hope to follow in their footsteps.

As Barcelona manager Xavi seeks to rejuvenate the squad, he has called up a fresh crop of La Masia prospects to train with the first team ahead of the 2023–24 La Liga season. With the right mentoring and opportunities, these five La Masia prodigies could become household names at Camp Nou in the near future.

These teenage talents, schooled in the famous La Masia style of play, are set to be fast-tracked to the senior side. Barca fans would be eager to see these young talents in action at the highest level.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five La Masia starlets who could become regulars for Barcelona in the upcoming season:

#1 Lamine Yamal (Forward)

Lamine Yamal is one of La Masia's best

At just 16 years old, Lamine Yamal is already one of the best football prodigies in the world at the moment. The prized forward captivated Camp Nou last season when he made his senior debut at 15, showcasing lightning speed and silky skills against Real Betis.

Even at his tender age, Yamal has shown flashes of brilliance that suggest he could develop into a truly special player for Barcelona. Yamal honed his talents within La Masia’s halls under manager Xavi’s wing.

Recently inking his first professional contract, his future remains at the Camp Nou. If Yamal fulfils his vast potential, there are no limits to what he can achieve. For now, his talents could earn him cameos whenever first team injuries deplete Barcelona's squad.

#2 Mikayil Faye (Defender)

Mikayil Faye has represented Senegal at the U17 level

At 19, Mikayil Faye has already made his towering presence felt in Barcelona. The Senegalese centre back joined Barça this year from Croatian club NK Kustoija and is eager to prove his worth.

Though raw, Mikayil impresses with his aerial dominance and rugged defence. Barcelona sees immense potential in the youngster, inking him to a contract through 2027 with a €400 million release clause.

With ample game time and experience, Mikayil has all the tools to become the pillar of Barcelona's defence for years to come. Left-footed and standing just under 6'2", Mikayil has represented Senegal at the U17 level.

While he likely won’t see first-team minutes this season, his continued development could earn him opportunities.

#3 Marc Casadó (Defensive Midfielder)

Mark Casadó was named on the bench for a Europa League game against Manchester United

19-year-old Marc Casadó could very well be the flair Barcelona has missed in recent years. The 5'8" defensive midfielder has drawn comparisons to Sergio Busquets from Barcelona's president himself.

After joining La Masia in 2016, Marc has made a lot of heads turn with his smooth passing and high work rate. For Barça Atlético last season, he controlled matches from his deep-lying role, making 34 appearances in the Spanish third division.

After being named to the bench for a Europa League game last season, it's evident that Barcelona already sees Marc as a future foundation at the base of its midfield. With his vision and technique, Casadó has what it takes to dominate Barcelona's midfield for years to come.

For now, Camp Nou eagerly awaits this prodigy's senior team debut, and it's only a matter of time before the La Masia prodigy becomes a household name in La Liga.

#4 Àlex Valle (Left Back)

Àlex Valle made seven appearances for FC Andorra last season

After joining La Masia in 2014, Àlex Valle rose through the ranks as a consistent performer.

The 19-year-old left back was loaned to FC Andorra in the Segunda División last season, where he made seven appearances. With the right opportunities, Valle could very well succeed as Barcelona's left back for years to come.

While Àlex has already been capped by Spain's U18 and U19 sides, a debut for the Barca senior team could be on the cards with Balde recovering from injury and the departure of veteran Jordi Alba to Inter Miami.

#5 Aleix Garrido (Midfielder)

Aleix Garrido made his La Liga debut having come on for Ansu Fati in a 4-0 win over Elche

Aleix Garrido is one of football's most coveted prospects, and for a good reason. The 19-year-old midfielder has been on Arsenal's radar for over a year.

After joining La Masia in 2012, Garrido quickly stood out among his fellow academy teammates. Xavi rates him highly, as evidenced by Aleix's La Liga debut last season against Elche.

Aleix has all the raw ingredients to be a special player and could very well become the creative fulcrum of Barcelona's midfield in the near future

He's already been capped at the U18, U19, and U20 levels for Spain. If Barcelona can promise Aleix regular game time in the upcoming season, there are no bounds to his potential as a master tactician if everything goes well for him.

