5 Leagues that have the most players at UEFA Euro 2020

European football's biggest international competition, the UEFA Euro 2020, is less than a week away from kicking off. The prestigious quadrennial tournament will see Italy and Turkey play each other in a blockbuster clash in Rome.

Defending champions Portugal will kick off their campaign with a game against Hungary at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo and co will hope to replicate Spain's feat of retaining the European Championship and could become only the second team to do so.

Despite initially being scheduled to be held last year, Euro 2020 is still one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. There is a sense of excitement around it as Euro 2020 is set to be hosted across a total of 11 cities across the continent, making it a unique approach to the tournament.

There is no shortage of star power set to be on display, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and several others set to play at Euro 2020. Players from different leagues all across Europe are set to put their club rivalries aside to help their country achieve international glory.

On that note, here is a look at five leagues with most players set to compete at Euro 2020.

Leagues with most players at Euro 2020

#5 Russian Premier League | 32 Players

The Russian Premier League kicks off this list with 32 representatives set to play at Euro 2020. The Russian top-flight has a few impressive superstars among their ranks. This includes Dejan Lovren and Nikola Vlasic from Croatia, Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland, 15-goal Swedish striker Jordan Larsson, and his Dutch Spartak Moscow teammate Quincy Promes.

However, the list of representatives at Euro 2020 is unsurprisingly dominated by players from the Russian national side. A number of Stanislav Cherchesov's star men, such as Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Sobolev, Mario Fernandes, and other Russian stars.

#4 LaLiga Santander | 39 Players

Next up is LaLiga Santander, headlined by a host of Spanish internationals set to participate in Euro 2020. This list includes in-form players such as Gerard Pique, Koke, Pau Torres, as well as exciting youngsters such as Barcelona's Pedri. However, LaLiga is also home to a host of talented players from other nations, with France being a very notable side.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Jules Kounde ensure that LaLiga has a strong French contingent. Elsewhere, Vatreni skipper Luka Modric, German metronome Toni Kroos, and Portuguese star Joao Felix round off a high-profile list LaLiga representatives at Euro 2020.

