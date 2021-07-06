5 leagues that have contributed the most goals at UEFA Euro 2020

After an enticing group stage and two enthralling knockout rounds, UEFA Euro 2020 is down to its four semi-finalists.

In a blockbuster first semi-final, tournament favourites Italy lock horns with their friendly neighbours Spain, while in the other, another contender, England, take on surprise semi-finalists Denmark.

In only its second edition as a 24-team tournament, UEFA Euro 2020 has produced a rich haul of 135 goals in 48 games, which is already 27 more than the goal tally registered at Euro 2016.

Euro 2020 has been a goal-rich tournament. All participating teams have scored at least once, with Spain leading the pack with 12 and Italy a close second with 11. Spain and Croatia combined in the Round of 16 to produce an eight-goal thriller, the second-most goalscoring game in European Championship history.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Patrick Schick of the Czech Republic lead the Euro 2020 goalscoring charts with five goals apiece. But neither player can add to their tally, as Portugal ended their title defence in the Round of 16, while the Czech Republic were beaten by Denmark in the last eight.

On that note, let's have a look at the five leagues that have contributed the most goals at Euro 2020 thus far.

#5 Ligue 1 - 8 goals

Kasper Dolberg of Ligue 1 side Nice has scored three goals at Euro 2020.

Out of 42 professional leagues represented at UEFA Euro 2020, France's Ligue 1 has provided the fifth-most goals to the tournament tally.

Ligue 1 players have scored eight goals at UEFA Euro 2020, with Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, who plays for Nice, leading the pack with three. Dolberg netted a sumptuous brace in Denmark's emphatic 4-0 Round-of-16 win over Wales.

The Nice forward, who netted only six league goals in 2020-21, also scored in Denmark's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in the quarter-final.

#4 La Liga - 13 goals

Karim Benzema has scored four goals at Euro 2020.

Among 42 La Liga players gracing Euro 2020, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has arguably shone the brightest of them all.

The Frenchman, returning to the French fold after almost six years, scored braces against Portugal in the group stage and Switzerland in the knockout rounds. But he couldn't help Les Bleus avert a shock Round-of-16 elimination at the hands of the Alpine nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema score braces as Portugal draw 2-2 with France https://t.co/Dvipuj2KEd — footballespana (@footballespana_) June 23, 2021

Other La Liga stars who have shone at Euro 2020 include Pablo Sarabia, who has scored twice and assisted as many times for Spain. Real Madrid legend Luka Modric scored and assisted once each at the tournament before Croatia were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury