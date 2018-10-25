×
5 left-back options for Arsenal to consider signing in January

Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.53K   //    25 Oct 2018, 19:35 IST

Nacho Monreal won't be around forever, unfortunately
With Nacho Monreal ageing, and Sead Kolasinac consistently on the treatment table, it's important Arsenal start looking for options in this position. While it's by no means dire, most other positions on the pitch look sorted, so Arsenal can put a lot of emphasis on the left-back role this January.

Unai Emery, being a man of constant video analysis, will be well aware of this. Many Arsenal fans are beginning to realise that this is their biggest problem, but they should know that Emery won't be caught up in the win streak. He will be hard at work finding a Nacho Monreal replacement.

That said, it's a good time to compile some options. Here are 5 for Arsenal to consider.

#1 Nicolas Tagliafico - Ajax

Nicolas Tagliafico has caught the eye in the Champions League this season
Nicolas Tagliafico is an Argentinian left-back who plays for Ajax. Particularly this season, he consistently has showed his importance to the side. Ajax have been in fine form, in both the Eredivisie and of course, the Champions League, with Tagliafico being a key component to their achievements so far.

He is 26 years old, so there's never been a better time to sign him. He should be approaching the prime stages of his career, and if anybody can get the best out of him at such a time, it's Unai Emery.

If you were looking for any opportunity to see Tagliafico at his best, it was in Ajax's first Champions League meeting of the season with AEK Athens. The left-back had a vintage performance, as the Dutch side won 3-0 and he claimed two of the goals.

Something which may give Tagliafico the edge over the other players mentioned in this list is his versatility. Although it's by no means his primary position, he is able to play at centre-back. He has shown glimpses of his work in the centre for Ajax whenever they've needed him to.

He may be a little costly, given that his contract doesn't run out until 2020. One thing's for sure though, he will be worth every single penny Arsenal will need to scrape for him.

1 / 5 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Nacho Monreal Alberto Moreno Unai Emery Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
