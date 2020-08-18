5 legendary players who became successful managers for the clubs they played for

We have seen a lot of managerial changes happen over the last year and clubs are finding it increasingly hard to stick on to a single manager for the long-term. Finding the right manager is a very tricky job for any club.

There are all sorts of problems ranging from how varied the philosophies of the incoming manager and that of the club could be to the trouble of making sure he is on the same page as the board. However, a lot of these issues are wiped off if someone who is attuned to the club's philosophy takes over at the helm.

As such, football players returning to manage the clubs that they used to play for has often worked wonders. Today, we take a look at some footballers who became successful managers for the clubs that they used to play for.

#5 Carlo Ancelotti - AC Milan

Diego Maradona and Carlo Ancelotti battling for the ball

Carlo Ancelotti was a legendary player who used to be a strong, composed and creative midfielder. He was neither the paciest nor the most athletic player but he made up for it with his tenacity and temperament.

Ancelotti could play as an attacking midfielder or take a wider role out on the flank and he was able to deliver results from anywhere on the pitch thanks to his versatility. He is also credited for mentoring the likes of Albertini and Pirlo at AC Milan.

Ancelotti initially made a name for himself as a manager at AC Milan before going on to manage Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton. From 2001-2009, he spent 8 years managing AC Milan.

He was also very successful at his former club. Ancelotti won 2 Champions League titles, 1 Serie A, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Coppa Italia, 1 Supercoppa Italiana and 1 FIFA Club World Cup with the Rossoneri.

The Italian is still considered as one of the elite managers even now.

#4 Kenny Dalglish - Liverpool

Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish was the star of Liverpool when they had their best period in the English top flight in the 80s. He won a whopping 22 significant titles during his stint as a player on Merseyside. As Liverpool's forward, Dalglish won 6 English top flight titles and 3 European Cups in addition to several other titles.

Dalglish eased himself into the managerial role at Liverpool following the departure of Joe Fagan after first taking over as player-manager. Dalglish would then make sure that Liverpool kept their good run going for the next few years winning 3 First Division titles, 2 FA Cups and 2 Charity shields before calling it a day in 1991.

Kenny Dalglish later returned to manage Liverpool in 2011 following the sacking of Roy Hodgson and though he didn't last long, he still guided the team to two cup finals and won the English League Cup. Kenny Dalglish will forever be viewed as a legend at Anfield.

