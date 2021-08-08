5 legendary players who never played in Europe

Europe has been home to some of football’s greatest players over the years, a trend that continues even today. European leagues still attract the best talent in the game, thanks to the level of competition and the big bucks on offer.

However, many legendary players never plied their trade in Europe, instead spending most of their playing careers in their homeland. The list comprises FIFA World Cup heroes, national legends and some of football’s greatest ever.

On that note, here's a look at the five legendary players who never played in Europe.

#5 Yasuhito Endo

Yasuhito Endo

Dubbed the 'Japanese Pirlo', Yashuito Endo is one of the most decorated and elite footballers to have emerged from Asia.

Endo began his professional career at the Japanese league side, Yokohama Flugels, where he would spend over 23 years of his professional career. The now-41-year old is still an active footballer, and currently plies his trade at Jubilo Iwata in Japanese football’s second tier.

🇯🇵🎯🤩



When Yasuhito Endo scored Japan's second stunning free-kick in 13 minutes to sink Denmark and seal a place in the 2010 Round of 16.



📸 #WorldCup Moments pic.twitter.com/oKG1gM6p8r — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 8, 2021

Endo spent the bulk of his professional career with Gamba Osaka, registering over 500 appearances in his 19-year spell at the club. Till date, the Japanese player has notched up an astounding tally of 894 appearances, yielding a return of 137 goals and 181 assists.

He played a pivotal role in Gamba Osaka’s J1 League triumphs in 2005 and 2014, and was highly rated for his incredible passing range and ability with the ball at his feet. Endo also won 152 caps for his national side over a 13-year period.

#4 Ricardo Bochini

Ricardo Bochini

Before Diego Maradona arrived on the scene, Ricardo Bochini was regarded by many as one of Argentina’s best-ever, if not the best.

The Independiente legend was Diego Maradona’s idol and hero growing up, and also inspired a generation of Argentinians to take up the beautiful game. Bochini was widely regarded for his exquisite skills and ability to consistently find the back of the net.

AHORA| Ricardo Bochini, ídolo histórico de #Independiente en #BotinesyEscritorios por 📻 @Late931oficial : "Lo de #Diego fue doloroso. En el homenaje me dijo que era su ídolo y me quería y me quedo con eso". pic.twitter.com/Q6Pf8T1FtY — Botines & Escritorios (@botinesenradio) August 7, 2021

After starting out with the Independiente U20 side, Bochini worked his way up to the senior team in 1972. He would go on to spend the length of his 20-year professional career at his boyhood club, playing a pivotal role in Independiente’s domination of Argentine and Latin American football in the first half of the 1970s.

In 634 appearances for the club, Bochini registered a tally of 97 goals; he also made 28 appearances for his national side.

