5 lesser-known Asian stars who could shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Over the years, many Asian teams have been dismissed as pushovers in the FIFA World Cup owing to their perceived lack of star power. This perception changed slightly in 2002 when Korea Republic beat Italy to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on home soil. No Asian team has been able to replicate that feat, but several top Asian stars have since featured in the competition.

Players like Park Ji-Sung, Keisuke Honda, Hidetoshi Nakata, Heung-Min Son, Ki Sung-Yueng and many others have shown their quality in the Cup.

The current crop of Asian players are quite talented, and some have been able to become regulars at top European sides. These players will provide great entertainment to fans at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Without further ado, here are five Asian players who could make a name for themselves at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Garang Kuol (Australia)

Born in Egypt to South Sudanese parents before immigrating to Australia as refugees, Garang Kuol is the hottest prospect in Australian football. The 18-year-old Central Coast Mariners forward was selected to represent Australia after impressing for his club.

Kuol has made waves in Australia and globally, and the teenager is highly rated by scouts. He signed a deal with Newcastle United in September 2022, and will join up with the Premier League side after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 18-year-old featured against FC Barcelona as a member of the A-League's All-Star team. The teenager has recorded two goals and two assists in four league games this season.

Kuol made his senior debut when he played for Australia against New Zealand in a friendly, becoming the Socceroos' youngest player since Harry Kewell. The 18-year-old is the youngest-ever player selected to play for Australia at the FIFA World Cup.

#4 Akram Afif (Qatar)

At the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, Aleksandr Golovin was the breakout star for the host nation. In this edition of the quadrennial extravaganza, Qatari forward Akram Afif is expected to be the star of the show for his country.

Afif has gained cult hero status in his native Qatar, performing at a very high level. The 26-year-old forward has enjoyed the greatest success of his career in Qatar after failing to settle in Europe with spells in Spain and Belgium. He scored two goals and made two assists for Al Sadd in nine appearances before the FIFA World Cup.

Afif is Qatar's biggest star and will be looking to show his quality on the global stage. The winger has scored 24 goals in 83 appearances for his country. He scored two goals and made five assists as his country finished third in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

#3 Mehdi Taremi (Iran)

Iran v Uzbekistan - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Mehdi Taremi is one of the most recognizable Asian footballers due to his exploits in Europe. His overhead kick goal for FC Porto against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in 2021 instantly comes to mind. He will be spearheading Iran's attack at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Taremi has been impressive for FC Porto in the Portuguese league since moving to the club in 2020. The 30-year-old has 13 goals and eight assists in only 19 games for the Portuguese champions this season, including five goals in five Champions League appearances.

Taremi has made 61 appearances for Iran since making his debut in 2015. The striker has scored 27 goals for his country and has played in one FIFA World Cup edition in 2018. Taremi will hope to translate his club form to the national team in Qatar.

#2 Takefusa Kubo (Japan)

Japan v United States - International Friendly

Only a few players can boast of learning the game from both the academies of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Takefusa Kubo is one of them. The talented youngster is currently on the books of Real Sociedad, where he is enjoying an impressive season.

Kubo joined La Masia in 2011 but returned to his native Japan in 2015 before returning to Europe four years later to join Real Madrid. The youngster was sent out on loan before finally joining Real Sociedad on a permanent deal over the summer. The 21-year-old has scored two goals and made four assists in 17 appearances for the Spanish outfit this season.

Kubo is one of Japan's most talented players and will be looking to enhance his reputation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The youngster has made 20 appearances for the Blue Samurai with one goal to his name.

#1 Kang-In Lee (South Korea)

Rayo Vallecano v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Alongside captain Heung-Min Son, South Korea have another enterprising winger who will turn heads at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Kang-In Lee is one of Asia's most promising talents at the moment.

Lee came through the Valencia ranks before moving to Mallorca as Valencia faced financial troubles. The 21-year-old has been a very impressive player since making his professional debut. He was the Player of the Tournament at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Lee has two goals and three assists for Mallorca in 14 La Liga appearances this season.

Kang-In Lee is yet to establish himself as a key player for South Korea at the senior level. The young forward has made only six appearances for his country, and the FIFA World Cup will be his first major tournament.

