5 lesser-known Premier League Records

21 Sep 2018

The Premier League which was established in the year 1992 has evolved over the years to become the preferred choice for elite world footballers. With just over a month since the 27th season of the Premier League took off, we take a look at five lesser-known facts about the most popular football league in the world :

#1 Most substituted player in the League's history - Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs being taken off in a Premier League game against Aston Villa, 2013/2014 season

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs who played in every single Premier League season until his retirement in 2014 is not only the club's most capped player but also has the unique record of being substituted a record 134 times in the Premier League. This is a testament to his longevity in the sport at the highest level. The Welsh winger retired in 2014 at the age of 41 after having made 632 appearances in the Premier League.

#2 Only two players in Premier League history have scored a hat-trick of headers - Duncan Ferguson and Salomon Rondon

Duncan Edwards playing for the Toffees

The Scottish striker Duncan Ferguson played for Everton and Newcastle United in the Premier League. He has scored more goals in the Premier League that any other Scottish player. On December 28th,1997 he made history as he became the first player in the Premier League era to score a hat-trick of headers when he helped Everton beat Bolton Wanderers 3-2 at Goodison Park.

Salomon Rondon celebrates his hat-trick against Swansea City

The Venezuelan striker, Salomon Rondon who now plays for Newcastle United on loan from West Bromwich Albion was the second player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of headers. He did so when he helped West Brom beat Swansea City 3-1 on December 14th, 2016.

#3 Most player of the month awards - 6 each by Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane

Steven Gerrard celebrating a goal for Liverpool.

Former Liverpool skipper and Tottenham's Harry Kane share the record of the most player of the month awards won - six. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard who featured in 504 Premier League games won his first player of the month award in March 2001. He went on to win them on 5 more occasions in March 2003, December 2004, April 2006, March 2009 and March 2014.

Harry Kane is awarded the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for December 2017

Spurs star Harry Kane won his first player of the month award in January 2015. He has won five more till date - February 2015, March 2016, February 2017, September 2017 and December 2017. It looks certain that he win quite a few more.

#4 Most consecutive Premier League matches without conceding - 14 (Edwin van der Sar)

Edwin van der Sar with the Champions League trophy, 2008

Dutch legend Edwin van der Sar who played for Fulham and Manchester United in the Premier League kept an astounding 14 consecutive clean sheets for Manchester United between 15th November 2008 to 18th February 2009. His stupendous feat helped Manchester United win the Premier League for the 11th time. van der Sar retired in the year 2011 and became the oldest player to collect a Premier League winner's medal.

#5 Highest Premier League scoring match: Portsmouth 7 - 4 Reading (29th September 2007)

Benjani celebrating his hat-trick against Reading with his fellow Pompey teammates.

In a season when Portsmouth won the FA Cup and also qualified for the UEFA Cup, the Pompies also recorded a thumping 7-4 victory over Reading at Fratton Park. Pompey striker Benjani who was their leading goal-scorer in the season with 12 goals scored a hat-trick in this game.