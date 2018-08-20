Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 lesser-known stories about Brighton and Hove Albion 

Abhinav Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
233   //    20 Aug 2018, 12:47 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship
Brighton & Hove Albion are nicknamed 'The Seagulls'

Brighton & Hove Albion have sent the Manchester United football fans into meltdown with their second consecutive victory over the Red Devils in the last 4 months. Chris Hughton's side played as if their lives depended on the result. As Paul Pogba admitted afterwards, the hunger shown by the Brighton players was simply more than United's.

United's defeat to Brighton has unleashed a maelstrom of negative opinion about the ineptitude of Manchester United's defense, the 'antiquated' tactics of their manager, the lack of cohesiveness in the team, and the general direction of the club.

Manchester United do tend to attract a lot of headlines and eyeballs especially if they end up doing something noteworthy on the positive and negative ends of the spectrum. But, very little has been spoken about Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion football club may have been part of the Premier League for a little over a season, but the club has a long history stretching back to more than a hundred years. In this article, we explore some of the less known stories associated with Brighton & Hove Albion football club.

#1 Seagulls - The origin of Brighton’s nickname

The ‘Seagulls’, as Brighton are commonly known, count Crystal Palace as their biggest rivals, even though the London club stands more than 40 miles away from Brighton’s football ground.

The M23 derby involving Crystal Palace and Brighton may seem to be an unlikely one, but the origin of Brighton’s nickname borders on the whimsical. Apparently, ‘Seagulls’ as the nickname for Brighton was born in the 1975-76 season as a response to Crystal Palace’s chant of ‘eagles’.

It was later adopted as the official nickname by the club. Seagulls versus Eagles. Scientifically, seagulls maybe no match for eagles, but in the football world, the games between the two clubs have been very closely fought with 38 wins apiece in their history.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion Football Shane Duffy Glenn Murray Chris Hughton Football Top 5/Top 10
Abhinav Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
Football nut who has religiously followed European club football and international football over the last 15 years. Want to see India qualify for World Cup in lifetime. Part-time cricket fan, who yearns for the good old years of 2001 - 2007 when the Indian Cricket team did well in tests abroad. When Sanjay Bangar and Rahul Dravid opened the batting in England or when Akash Chopra and Viru dovetailed in Australia. Ex blogger (Senior Contributor) with GMS.
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United: Hits and...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2017-18: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United lost to Brighton & Hove...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Brighton Match Report
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United's Predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
The best Twitter reactions to Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2...
RELATED STORY
Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: 4 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us