5 lesser-known stories about Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion are nicknamed 'The Seagulls'

Brighton & Hove Albion have sent the Manchester United football fans into meltdown with their second consecutive victory over the Red Devils in the last 4 months. Chris Hughton's side played as if their lives depended on the result. As Paul Pogba admitted afterwards, the hunger shown by the Brighton players was simply more than United's.

United's defeat to Brighton has unleashed a maelstrom of negative opinion about the ineptitude of Manchester United's defense, the 'antiquated' tactics of their manager, the lack of cohesiveness in the team, and the general direction of the club.

Manchester United do tend to attract a lot of headlines and eyeballs especially if they end up doing something noteworthy on the positive and negative ends of the spectrum. But, very little has been spoken about Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion football club may have been part of the Premier League for a little over a season, but the club has a long history stretching back to more than a hundred years. In this article, we explore some of the less known stories associated with Brighton & Hove Albion football club.

#1 Seagulls - The origin of Brighton’s nickname

The ‘Seagulls’, as Brighton are commonly known, count Crystal Palace as their biggest rivals, even though the London club stands more than 40 miles away from Brighton’s football ground.

The M23 derby involving Crystal Palace and Brighton may seem to be an unlikely one, but the origin of Brighton’s nickname borders on the whimsical. Apparently, ‘Seagulls’ as the nickname for Brighton was born in the 1975-76 season as a response to Crystal Palace’s chant of ‘eagles’.

It was later adopted as the official nickname by the club. Seagulls versus Eagles. Scientifically, seagulls maybe no match for eagles, but in the football world, the games between the two clubs have been very closely fought with 38 wins apiece in their history.

