5 Lionel Messi records that are impossible to break

Greatness Personified!

Lionel Messi. The player who beggars all description. One for whom no words will suffice. The epitome of footballing prowess.

Long after he has retired, his name will be chanted as the individual who elevated the beautiful game to an art. Who redefined the sport named 'Football' per se. Who never failed to enrapture the audience with his eponymous composure, balance, dribbling, passing, intellect and whatnot.

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer to have ever stepped onto the football pitch if ever there was one. And you don't have to take my word for that as the greats of the sport have already acknowledged his authority as such.

So without further gilding the lily, let us take a look at 5 records held by the Argentine which are impossible to be surpassed.

#5 Most official goals in a calendar year: 91 goals (2012)

Lionel Messi is easily one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football. In fact, in 2012, Messi broke Gerd Muller’s record of 85 goals, which was set in 1972, by registering an astounding tally of 91 goals (combined in all official competitions for Barcelona and Argentina).

Messi's total of 91 goals came in 69 official matches, 79 in 60 appearances for the Blaugrana and 12 in 9 matches for the Albiceleste.

Consequently, that's an average of 1.319 goals per game and 66 minutes per goal. Leo was even honoured with the Guinness World Record title for most goals in a calendar year for this accomplishment.

