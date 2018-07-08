5 Liverpool loanees who can break into the first team in the upcoming season

Neil Juneja

The Youth Academy at Liverpool FC is a top-class institution that's known to produce great players over the years. Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Micheal Owen, to name a few.

The youngsters at the club are sent out on loan-spells for a couple of seasons to gain some valuable first-team experience.

This is done with the hope of honing their skills and abilities to new levels. Also, apart from the young-guns, players who for some reason haven't quite clicked at Liverpool FC are given an opportunity to rebuild their careers elsewhere through the eloquent loaning system.

In the 2017-2018 season, Liverpool FC loaned out 18 of their players (both transfer windows included). The loanees primarily included youngsters but there were also other players, the likes of Daniel Sturridge for example, whose careers had come to a halt and who were looking for ways to get back to their level best again.

The club chose to send most of their talent within the country itself to lower division football clubs where they could ply their trade.

Currently, the 2018-2019 Liverpool squad has great depth to it. It has a perfect mix of experience and youth, national and international players. Hence, breaking into the first-team is barely going to be easy for any player regardless of their performances.

Liverpool has developed a reputation for itself for being a club that gives youth a chance. Therefore, the players can be confident of getting a chance. It's what they do with the chance once they get it that really defines their career.

#5 Divock Origi

The 23-year old Belgian striker who was signed from Lille in 2013-2014 has so far, failed to make an impact at Liverpool. Liverpool has no shortages in the attacking department and that seems to have made life all the more difficult for Belgian prodigy.

In August 2017, he was loaned out to German side VFL Wolfsburg. He went on to make 22 appearances for the club scoring 6 goals and assists 2 more. But all-in-all, his performances were ordinary. His inconsistency cost the team who finished the season in the relegation playoffs position.

In order to be a successful striker at any club, he has to improve his finishing abilities. Not at all clinical, he costs the team with too many missed chances. With that being said, he's a tricky dribbler with the ball and can score the occasional blinder from well outside the box.

For Origi to gain Klopp's trust, he has to improve on his defensive work-rate. Front-line players at Liverpool FC are expected to have a great work-rate and the ability to link up play and interchange positions easily. Unless Origi imbibes the Liverpool philosophy, his chances at success there look bleak.