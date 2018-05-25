5 Liverpool matches which should serve as a warning to Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp's boys have stepped up every time the stakes were high this season, here are 5 matches which show their pedigree.

Liverpool have blitzed teams this season

The 2018 Champions League final is almost here. On one side are Real Madrid, the most successful team in the competition and have won the coveted title thrice in the past four years. Meanwhile, their opposition, Liverpool, are the most successful British club in the competition, having won it five times. However, their last appearance at this stage of the competition came 11 years ago.

Therefore, the odds are stacked against the Reds with Zinedine Zidane's men possessing the form and experience needed to win for an unprecedented third time in a row. While Liverpool are far from Madrid in those aspects, Jurgen Klopp's men are not going to be pushovers either.

The Reds have blitzed every team in their path to Kyiv, not losing a game until the semi-final second leg against Roma. The pace, quality and work-rate of the Merseyside club has seen every team struggle against them. Now, facing this Real Madrid side in the summit clash definitely changes things.

While Liverpool have been guilty of failing to make it count in the biggest games during recent times, things have definitely changed this season. So, let us take a look at five matches this season where Klopp's men had to step up and they did.

#5 Liverpool 4-2 Hoffenheim

Emre Can scored a brace to help Liverpool

Context -The Reds faced Hoffenheim for a spot in the Champions League group stage back in August. The German side were considered to be the strongest opponents at this stage. Further, their manager Julian Nagelsmann was touted as the next big manager in world football.

The Merseyside club won the first leg 2-1 in Germany and the they had the tricky situation of getting the job done at Anfield.

Result - The Reds came flying out of the blocks, something one has come to expect at Anfield. After a good start, they put all pre-match analysis to bed by scoring thrice in the space of just 11 minutes. Emre Can scored either side of Mohamed Salah's goal before Roberto Firmino put the icing on the cake in the second-half.

While Hoffenheim did score once in either half, they never looked like taking the match away from Liverpool, and Klopp's men advanced to the group stages. Champions League participation was at stake in this match and the Reds responded admirably, showing a sign of things to come.

