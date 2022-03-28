5 Liverpool players with the best minutes per goal ratio in Premier League history

Liverpool have been one of the most successful sides in Premier League history. The Merseyside outfit have won the English league 19 times, making them the team with the second-highest number of league titles in English football.

Liverpool boasts of some of the best players in Premier League history

Over the years, Liverpool have had some of the best footballers in the world and these players have managed to leave their mark on the league. Players like Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah are among the iconic Reds stars in Premier League history.

Among forwards, goalscoring is the most important metric in determining their performance for the team. Liverpool have had several impressive forwards over the years.

Here is a list of five of them with the best minutes-per-goal ratio in the Premier League. This list comprises of players who have scored at least five goals for the club.

#5 Luis Suarez (139 minutes per goal)

Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring against rivals Everton

Luis Suarez joined Liverpool from Ajax in January 2011 after impressing in the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League. The Uruguayan striker scored on his Liverpool debut against Stoke City as he started his career at Anfield in the best possible manner.

Suarez won the European Golden Shoe jointly with Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2013-14 season. He scored 31 goals in 33 appearances for the club in the Premier League.

Suarez scored 69 goals in 110 Premier League appearances, totalling 9574 minutes. He jointly held the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season with his tally of 31 goals in 2013-14. It was then broken by Mohamed Salah years later.

Suarez eventually left Liverpool to join FC Barcelona in 2014 without leading the side to Premier League glory. Barcelona paid £65 million to secure his services from the Reds.

#4 Daniel Sturridge (136 minutes per goal)

Sturridge celebrates his goal in the Merseyside derby

English striker Daniel Sturridge is one of the very few players to have played in the Premier League for Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. He joined the Reds from Chelsea for around £12 million in January 2013.

Sturridge was touted as a player with a huge future ahead of him right from his day as a youngster with Manchester City. He lived up to the potential in his time at Anfield as he became a key player for the Reds. Sturridge struck up a deadly strike partnership with Suarez, that became known as SAS (Sturridge and Suarez). He scored 51 goals in 116 league appearances for the Reds.

Sturridge suffered a series of injuries in his last few years at the club before he left in 2019 after the club won the Champions League. He played for West Bromwich Albion on loan in his penultimate season with the Reds.

#3 Diogo Jota (130 minutes per goal)

Jota celebrates after finding the net against Arsenal

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 to a great surprise from fans all over the Premier League. The young forward was signed for a reported £45 million, more than the club had spent on any forward in recent years.

Jota was selected to play for the club due to his experience in the Premier League, and the forward needed no time to adapt to the league. He has scored 22 goals in 45 appearances for the Reds so far in the league despite playing only 2871 minutes.

Jota regularly rotates with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the Reds' starting line-up for matches. The forward has been a great success for the club as he has repaid their trust with goals.

#2 Mohamed Salah (125 minutes per goal)

Salah in action in the UEFA Champions League match against Internazionale

Mohamed Salah has managed to surpass expectations since his move to Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017. The Egyptian forward endured an underwhelming spell in English football when he played for Chelsea as a youngster before he was shipped to Italy.

Salah wasted no time in showing the world that he had matured and learnt a lot from his time in Serie A. He took the Premier League by storm after his return.

The 29-year-old Egyptian has scored 115 goals in 172 matches in the league for the Reds since joining in 2017. He has played a total of 14,414 minutes of league football for the club and has enjoyed great success with the club.

Salah holds the record for most goals scored (32) in a 38-game season, which he managed in his debut season itself. He has also won the league's Golden Boot twice already in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season. He is also the highest-scoring African ever in the league (117* goals) and has won the league once in his career.

#1 Fernando Torres (121 minutes per goal)

UEFA Champions League Group A: Liverpool v FC Porto

Fernando Torres was a brilliant striker for Liverpool, contrary to the perception that he did not enjoy a high level of success with the club. The Spaniard moved to Liverpool in 2007 from Atletico Madrid for around £20 million with Luis Garcia moving in the opposite direction.

Torres got his career at Anfield off to a flying start with goalscoring performances for the club. He scored a total of 65 goals in 102 league appearances for the Reds in only 7866 minutes of action.

Torres eventually moved to rivals Chelsea for £50 million in 2011, ending a four-year association with the Merseyside outfit. He has since retired and now works as a coach for Atletico Madrid's youth team.

Edited by Aditya Singh