5 Liverpool players with most goal contributions in Premier League history

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in the history of the Premier League.
Having won a mammoth 19 league titles, it comes as no surprise that some of the world's best players have represented the club over the years. Having last won the league title last in 2020, the Reds now find themselves in second place battling rivals Manchester City.
With only three points separating the pair, an exciting final third of the season looks inevitable. Jurgen Klopp and his team will be pushing their limits in the final two months of the season.
On that note, let's take a look at the five Liverpool players with the most goal contributions in Premier League history.
#5. Roberto Firmino | 115 goals + assists
Roberto Firmino is undoubtedly one of Liverpool's most important players.
The Brazilian was signed in 2015 for a reported £29 million from Hoffenheim and has improved leaps and bounds over the past six years. Firmino is a fan favorite at the club and has more than played his part in the club's recent successes.
Firmino is extremely versatile and can play anywhere in the attacking line. He also contributes greatly in defense by tracking back and making crucial tackles and interceptions. He has been referred to as the glue between defense and attack in the Liverpool side.
Firmino has scored 70 goals and provided 45 assists in 226 league appearances for the Anfield outfit.
#4. Michael Owen | 148 goals + assists
Michael Owen enjoyed a fantastic career at club level.
Having come up through the youth academy, Owen spent eight years at Anfield and achieved great success. He has also represented Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City in his career.
Owen is widely regarded as one of the best English forwards in Premier League history. He was a prolific goalscorer and was well-known for his brilliant finishing and blistering pace.
Owen won the FA Cup with the club and also won the UEFA Cup in 2001. He has also won the League Cup three times with the Reds.
On an individual level, Owen won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 and scored 150 league goals during his career. He scored 118 of them for the Reds, while also providing 30 assists in 216 appearances.
#3. Robbie Fowler | 158 goals + assists
Robbie Fowler will forever be remembered as a club legend at Anfield.
The Englishman worked his way up from the youth academy before making his professional debut for the club in 1993. He went on to spend eight years with the Reds, winning several trophies.
Fowler was famed for his technical abilities and his poaching inside the opponent's box. Always in the right place at the right time, Fowler built a reputation for being one of the club's most reliable attackers.
Despite enduring several injuries during his career, Fowler went on to score 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool in 266 appearances. He also provided 29 assists for his teammates, a testament to his creative ability.
#2. Mohamed Salah | 158 goals + assists
Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of sensational ever since joining Liverpool from Roma.
Salah signed for the Reds in 2017 and has been hailed as the signing that galvanized the club into becoming European heavyweights. Salah has been instrumental in the club's Premier League and UEFA Champions League victories over the last few seasons.
Salah is regarded as one of the best players in the world. He displays breathtaking pace and dribbling ability and has built an incredible goalscoring record for the side. He holds the record for scoring the most goals in a single 38-game edition of the Premier League with 32 goals in his debut season.
Salah has already won the Premier League Golden Boot twice and looks set to win it once again with 20 league goals this campaign.
His goal against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday was monumental as well. It saw Salah join Fowler as the the player with the joint-second highest goal contributions in the club's history.
#1. Steven Gerrard | 212 goals + assists
Steven Gerrard is widely considered to be one of the club's biggest-ever legends.
Gerrard's name is almost synonymous with Liverpool. Coming up through the academy, he spent 17 years at Anfield, winning a host of different trophies.
Despite never winning the Premier League, Gerrard is regarded by many as the best midfielder to ever player in England. Gerrard was a box-to-box midfielder by trade and offered great value in both defense and attack.
He was blessed with a wand of a right foot and has scored several unbelievable goals from outside the box. His passing was unparalleled and he also displayed incredible determination and excellent leadership ability.
Gerrard was instrumental in the side's UEFA Champions League win in 2005. He also won the FA Cup twice and League Cup thrice with the Reds.
Currently the manager of Aston Villa, there is no doubt that Gerrard's Premier League legacy is still unfinished.