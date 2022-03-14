5 Liverpool players with most goal contributions in Premier League history

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in the history of the Premier League.

Having won a mammoth 19 league titles, it comes as no surprise that some of the world's best players have represented the club over the years. Having last won the league title last in 2020, the Reds now find themselves in second place battling rivals Manchester City.

With only three points separating the pair, an exciting final third of the season looks inevitable. Jurgen Klopp and his team will be pushing their limits in the final two months of the season.

Premier League @premierleague



Mo Salah's penalty saw Liverpool become just the second team to reach that tally after Man Utd



#BHALIV 2000 #PL goals for @LFC Mo Salah's penalty saw Liverpool become just the second team to reach that tally after Man Utd 2000 #PL goals for @LFC ✨Mo Salah's penalty saw Liverpool become just the second team to reach that tally after Man Utd#BHALIV https://t.co/4q5dqNyppB

On that note, let's take a look at the five Liverpool players with the most goal contributions in Premier League history.

#5. Roberto Firmino | 115 goals + assists

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Roberto Firmino is undoubtedly one of Liverpool's most important players.

The Brazilian was signed in 2015 for a reported £29 million from Hoffenheim and has improved leaps and bounds over the past six years. Firmino is a fan favorite at the club and has more than played his part in the club's recent successes.

B/R Football @brfootball Roberto Firmino equals a Liverpool legend's record Roberto Firmino equals a Liverpool legend's record 🙌 https://t.co/9vneFCh0kh

Firmino is extremely versatile and can play anywhere in the attacking line. He also contributes greatly in defense by tracking back and making crucial tackles and interceptions. He has been referred to as the glue between defense and attack in the Liverpool side.

Firmino has scored 70 goals and provided 45 assists in 226 league appearances for the Anfield outfit.

#4. Michael Owen | 148 goals + assists

Michael Owen in action for Liverpool

Michael Owen enjoyed a fantastic career at club level.

Having come up through the youth academy, Owen spent eight years at Anfield and achieved great success. He has also represented Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City in his career.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - In Liverpool’s 3-3 away draw with Sheffield Wednesday in February 1998, Michael Owen became the youngest Premier League hat-trick scorer aged 18 years and 62 days, a record he holds to this day. Youthful. #OptaPLSeasons 3 - In Liverpool’s 3-3 away draw with Sheffield Wednesday in February 1998, Michael Owen became the youngest Premier League hat-trick scorer aged 18 years and 62 days, a record he holds to this day. Youthful. #OptaPLSeasons https://t.co/dQQl3RzIQT

Owen is widely regarded as one of the best English forwards in Premier League history. He was a prolific goalscorer and was well-known for his brilliant finishing and blistering pace.

GOAL @goal Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or four days after his 22nd birthday and it doesn't get spoken about enough Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or four days after his 22nd birthday and it doesn't get spoken about enough 🏆 https://t.co/Ay2xHrxXfE

Owen won the FA Cup with the club and also won the UEFA Cup in 2001. He has also won the League Cup three times with the Reds.

GOAL @goal



in 2001 Liverpool beat Arsenal to win the FA Cup



#LFC The Michael Owen final #OnThisDay in 2001 Liverpool beat Arsenal to win the FA Cup The Michael Owen final ⚽🔥#OnThisDay in 2001 Liverpool beat Arsenal to win the FA Cup 🏆#LFC https://t.co/8EjVEnr5K8

On an individual level, Owen won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 and scored 150 league goals during his career. He scored 118 of them for the Reds, while also providing 30 assists in 216 appearances.

#3. Robbie Fowler | 158 goals + assists

Robbie Fowler during his playing days with Liverpool

Robbie Fowler will forever be remembered as a club legend at Anfield.

The Englishman worked his way up from the youth academy before making his professional debut for the club in 1993. He went on to spend eight years with the Reds, winning several trophies.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 16/01 - On this day in 1999, Robbie Fowler scored his 100th Premier League goal in Liverpool's 7-1 victory against Southampton - at the time, he was the youngest player to reach the milestone in the competition's history. Poacher. 16/01 - On this day in 1999, Robbie Fowler scored his 100th Premier League goal in Liverpool's 7-1 victory against Southampton - at the time, he was the youngest player to reach the milestone in the competition's history. Poacher. https://t.co/o94AJyMoyJ

Fowler was famed for his technical abilities and his poaching inside the opponent's box. Always in the right place at the right time, Fowler built a reputation for being one of the club's most reliable attackers.

Despite enduring several injuries during his career, Fowler went on to score 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool in 266 appearances. He also provided 29 assists for his teammates, a testament to his creative ability.

#2. Mohamed Salah | 158 goals + assists

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of sensational ever since joining Liverpool from Roma.

Salah signed for the Reds in 2017 and has been hailed as the signing that galvanized the club into becoming European heavyweights. Salah has been instrumental in the club's Premier League and UEFA Champions League victories over the last few seasons.

GOAL @goal



Mohamed Salah: 70

Fernandes Torres: 63

Luis Suarez: 62

Robbie Fowler: 62

Michael Owen: 54

Sadio Mane: 50



Most goals in first 100 Premier League games for LiverpoolMohamed Salah: 70Fernandes Torres: 63Luis Suarez: 62Robbie Fowler: 62Michael Owen: 54Sadio Mane: 50 Most goals in first 100 Premier League games for Liverpool 🔴Mohamed Salah: 70Fernandes Torres: 63Luis Suarez: 62Robbie Fowler: 62Michael Owen: 54Sadio Mane: 50🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/UxG6PV6xSG

Salah is regarded as one of the best players in the world. He displays breathtaking pace and dribbling ability and has built an incredible goalscoring record for the side. He holds the record for scoring the most goals in a single 38-game edition of the Premier League with 32 goals in his debut season.

alhaJi Fugazzi!! @TheWaleAgbede Pulse Sports Nigeria @PulseSportsNG goals for Liverpool:



226 Roger Hunt

233 MO SALAH

242 Gordon Hodgson

249 Ian Rush

261 Robbie Fowler

280 Michael Owen



𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕻𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖔𝖍 Fewest games to reachgoals for Liverpool:226 Roger Hunt233 MO SALAH242 Gordon Hodgson249 Ian Rush261 Robbie Fowler280 Michael Owen𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕻𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖔𝖍 Fewest games to reach 1⃣5⃣0⃣ goals for Liverpool:226 Roger Hunt233 MO SALAH242 Gordon Hodgson249 Ian Rush261 Robbie Fowler280 Michael Owen𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕻𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖔𝖍 👑 https://t.co/xG2Zd47eWD Mohammed Salah's Liverpool career is extraordinary twitter.com/PulseSportsNG/… Mohammed Salah's Liverpool career is extraordinary twitter.com/PulseSportsNG/…

Salah has already won the Premier League Golden Boot twice and looks set to win it once again with 20 league goals this campaign.

His goal against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday was monumental as well. It saw Salah join Fowler as the the player with the joint-second highest goal contributions in the club's history.

#1. Steven Gerrard | 212 goals + assists

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Steven Gerrard is widely considered to be one of the club's biggest-ever legends.

Gerrard's name is almost synonymous with Liverpool. Coming up through the academy, he spent 17 years at Anfield, winning a host of different trophies.

Squawka Football @Squawka



• 748 club games

• 212 total goals

• 114 caps

• 9 trophies



The only player to score in a League Cup final, FA Cup final, UEFA Cup final and Champions League final. ON THIS DAY: In 2016, Steven Gerrard announced the end of his legendary playing career:• 748 club games• 212 total goals• 114 caps• 9 trophiesThe only player to score in a League Cup final, FA Cup final, UEFA Cup final and Champions League final. ON THIS DAY: In 2016, Steven Gerrard announced the end of his legendary playing career:• 748 club games• 212 total goals• 114 caps• 9 trophiesThe only player to score in a League Cup final, FA Cup final, UEFA Cup final and Champions League final. 🙌 https://t.co/O0xCRBGSbv

Despite never winning the Premier League, Gerrard is regarded by many as the best midfielder to ever player in England. Gerrard was a box-to-box midfielder by trade and offered great value in both defense and attack.

Premier League @premierleague



wanted to see this magnificent Steven Gerrard goal for



#MerryChristmas Did he ever strike a sweeter one? @JoeByram86 wanted to see this magnificent Steven Gerrard goal for #Christmas - here you go Joe! Did he ever strike a sweeter one?@JoeByram86 wanted to see this magnificent Steven Gerrard goal for #Christmas - here you go Joe!#MerryChristmas https://t.co/vBb1k3b7lu

He was blessed with a wand of a right foot and has scored several unbelievable goals from outside the box. His passing was unparalleled and he also displayed incredible determination and excellent leadership ability.

B/R Football @brfootball 191 goals

165 assists

Champions League

2x FA Cup

3x EFL Cup

UEFA Cup

UEFA Super Cup

Community Shield



Steven Gerrard called time on his career five years ago today 191 goals165 assistsChampions League2x FA Cup3x EFL CupUEFA CupUEFA Super CupCommunity ShieldSteven Gerrard called time on his career five years ago today ⚽ 191 goals🎯 165 assists🏆 Champions League 🏆 2x FA Cup🏆 3x EFL Cup 🏆 UEFA Cup🏆 UEFA Super Cup🏆 Community ShieldSteven Gerrard called time on his career five years ago today 👏 https://t.co/dvJmK4f9dE

Gerrard was instrumental in the side's UEFA Champions League win in 2005. He also won the FA Cup twice and League Cup thrice with the Reds.

Currently the manager of Aston Villa, there is no doubt that Gerrard's Premier League legacy is still unfinished.

Edited by Aditya Singh