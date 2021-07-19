5 Liverpool players who must impress Jurgen Klopp in pre-season

Liverpool are warming up to the demands of the upcoming campaign at their pre-season camp in Austria, where as many as 34 players have assembled under Jurgen Klopp. Although many of their key personnel, including captain Jordan Henderson, are on holiday after exploits with their national teams in continental competitions, the pre-season party is not short of star names.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are all being put through their tailored rehabilitation schedules after returning from injuries. Summer-recruit Ibrahima Konate will also look to settle in quickly at Liverpool before the hustle and bustle of the Premier League season.

Salah and Mane are back for Liverpool

Despite the absence of Roberto Firmino, who was part of the Brazil side that finished runners-up in the Copa America, both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are back with the group.

Undoubtedly, such regular first team stars will play an integral role in whatever Klopp has laid down for Liverpool to achieve in the upcoming campaign. But pre-season also offers an opportunity for several forgotten men and young prospects to try and convince the manager about their abilities.

Without further delay, let's focus on five players who are in desperate need of impressing Klopp during pre-season with Liverpool.

#5 Loris Karius

Karius finds himself in a strange situation

Three years on from that dreadful night in Kiev, Karius is still a Liverpool player. But for most of his current teammates in pre-season, the 28-year-old is a stranger, having spent each of the last three seasons away on loan.

Yet he is still there, lurking in the background, completely out of the picture but sheepishly awaiting a decision on his future. Whatever happened against Real Madrid in the Champions League final was unfortunate. However, it feels as if there is no going back for Karius.

Although he did battle out certain difficult phases throughout his two-year loan spell at Besiktas, the Turkish giants were still interested in activating the clause to buy him permanently. Unfortunately, after the onset of the pandemic, Karius returned to Anfield following a dispute over unpaid wages in Istanbul.

Last season he went on loan to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. In what was an outstanding season for the club, who finished seventh and secured their berth in the UEFA Europa Conference League, Karius was unable to displace 34-year-old Andreas Luthe as first-choice goalkeeper and made just four appearances.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield, there is little hope in terms of Karius' future at Liverpool. But then again, Adrian has not been entirely error-free in his Liverpool career and Karius will certainly feel he deserves a shot at redemption. Wherever his future lies, it is imperative that Karius regains his confidence. He just can't let that one moment define the rest of his career and it is now or never, truly.

#4 Ben Davies

Davies has yet to make his debut

Davies has had quite the ride in the last six months. From being called in to address Liverpool's injury concerns at the back to not getting an opportunity to make his debut, the former Preston North End star has lived through it all.

The 25-year-old will consider it a huge disappointment if Liverpool do intend to offload him, especially with the arrival of Ibrahima Konate. There is considerable interest from Sheffield United, who were relegated to the Championship last season.

Pre-season will be an excellent opportunity for Davies to try and force his way into the picture. Previously, Klopp has trusted the likes of Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams over him but Davies will certainly feel he deserves the chance to cut his teeth in pre-season before the Reds take the final call.

