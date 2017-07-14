5 Liverpool players who could surprise you this season

Liverpool are slowly but surely rediscovering their swagger and we should definitely keep an eye out for these 5 players this season

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2017, 11:27 IST

There is an air of positivity around Liverpool these days. The Merseyside giants have finally made it back to Europe’s premier competition – The Champions League and fans are optimistic about Liverpool’s performances in the 2017/18 season.

Jurgen Klopp in his first press conference as Liverpool manager said:

“It’s important that we play our own game. It’s important that the player feels the difference from now on. We have to change from doubter to believer. We have to change something and then see what we can achieve.”

It is this belief which has seen the Reds play some glorious football last season and it is this belief which has empowered players like Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold to have a positive impact on the game. While the like of Coutinho, Mane and Salah are always expected to deliver and perform at a high level, in this article, we take a look at 5 unexpected players from the Liverpool squad who could surprise you with their performances this season:

#5 Dominic Solanke

Liverpool surprised many people when they went for out of contract Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke. While some critics lauded the move, most of the pundits doubted what Solanke would bring to the table at Anfield. However, after a stunning FIFA U-20 tournament where he guided England to the title and won the Golden Ball for his efforts, fans are starting to see why Jurgen Klopp invested his faith in the young Englishman.

Still only 19, but already very impressive physically, Solanke is a versatile forward who is known for his work rate ( A perfect Jurgen Klopp type of player). Many people might have been expecting Solanke to play for the reserves or Under-21s, but Jurgen Klopp did not rule out giving the talented youngster a run in the first team:

"Obviously he is a young lad and it is a long-term project. I saw a few wonderful signs [last night] and I think everyone in England watched the Under-20 championship - that was fantastic football.

"It is about him and the situation but I will not avoid his development. In the moment when he is strong enough he is there. He will train with us, of course, as often as it makes sense and often as possible and then we will see."

Keep your eye on him Liverpool fans, Solanke might just come up with a few vital contributions and surprise everyone with his performances this season.