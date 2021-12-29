5 Liverpool players who underperformed against Leicester City | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool fell further behind in the Premier League title race as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday night. The Reds had not tasted defeat in their last seven Premier League outings and were the out-and-out favorites against a depleted Leicester side.

Jurgen Klopp’s men started well against the Foxes and won themselves a penalty after only 14 minutes of play. Unfortunately and uncharacteristically, Mohamed Salah dispatched an unconvincing shot and failed to find the back of the net.

Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel made four saves during the course of the game. Moreover, he saved three shots which were taken from inside the penalty box. Jamie Vardy and James Maddison had the opportunity to put Leicester ahead in the closing minutes of the first half. But the duo failed to take advantage.

The breakthrough finally came in the 59th minute through substitute Ademola Lookman. Having been on the pitch for three minutes, the 24-year-old found himself at the end of a sharp Leicester City counter-attack down the left-wing. Lookman had a go at the near-post and beat Alisson Becker to much fanfare.

The Reds failed to show any urgency despite going down and ended up suffering their second consecutive league defeat to Leicester.

Here are the five Liverpool players who were responsible for their defeat to the Foxes on Tuesday night:

#5 Jordan Henderson

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson endured a rather uncomfortable night at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday. His distribution and involvement were decent, but his decision to shoot from range was not a good one.

He attempted two volleys and a half-volley, but none of them was even close to troubling the Leicester goalkeeper.

After a subdued start to the second half, Henderson was taken off for Roberto Firmino in the 70th minute.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers this season. But against Leicester City, he looked like any other run-of-the-mill full-back, devoid of the quality to breach the Foxes’ resistance.

The Englishman tried to get involved in the game, but Leicester did not allow him to move into threatening areas. Additionally, Alexander-Arnold played a part in Leicester City’s only goal of the match.

Despite getting a head start, Alexander-Arnold was beaten by Ademola Lookman in a decisive foot race down Leicester's left flank.

Once Lookman was through, Liverpool couldn’t do anything to stop the goal.

