5 Liverpool players to watch out for during pre-season

Liverpool started last season with a swagger of champions and many had them earmarked to defend their Premier League title successfully.

However, a spectacular implosion at the turn of the new year saw them spiral down the table and a campaign that promised so much ended with a top-four finish being celebrated.

Nevertheless, the Reds still have enough quality players within their ranks and are still among the forerunners to claim the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool's pre-season has not exactly been top-notch, with consecutive 1-1 draws against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart before a last-gasp own goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Mainz.

Three more pre-season friendlies are lined up against Hertha Berlin, Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna respectively before the Merseyside giants travel to take on Norwich in their Premier League opener.

Here are five Liverpool players to watch out for in the rest of the pre-season schedule.

#5 Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate joined Liverpool in the summer

Ibrahima Konate joined Liverpool this summer after four stellar seasons with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old was brought in to add steel to the center of defense after an injury-ravaged campaign that saw the Reds struggle defensively.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez not yet ready for a return to action, Konate has to hit the ground running to stand a chance of becoming a mainstay in the starting lineup from the very start.

So far, he has started each of the last two pre-season fixtures against Stuttgart and Mainz. He will hope to build on that in the rest of pre-season.

#4 Divock Origi

Divock Origi has struggled for consistency at Liverpool

Divock Origi's UEFA Champions League heroics in 2019 guaranteed him immortality in the annals of Liverpool folklore. Other than that, the 26-year-old has not done too much of a note in his seven-year Anfield career.

He has seen players like Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk join the club and become bonafide legends, while Diogo Jota is also ahead of him in the attacking pecking order.

The coming season is a defining one for Origi at Liverpool and could yet be his last chance to become a key man at the club.

In light of that, the Belgium international will be keen to put his best foot forward in pre-season. He has already started well by putting Liverpool ahead in their eventual 1-1 draw with Wacker Innsbruck.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava