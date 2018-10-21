5 Liverpool rejects who sparkled elsewhere

Luis Alberto and Iago Aspas revived their careers

The Premier League is one of the most attractive destinations for the players around the world, however, the competitiveness of this league doesn't give many chances to the players to settle in. Moreover, the fans are too quick to label players as flops.

We saw a countless number of players struggling in the Premier League. Even some superstars from other top leagues in the world struggled to make their mark in it.

However, there is also a long list of players who failed in England and went to other parts of the world to find their form and became iconic players.

Liverpool is one of the top Premier League teams and many players established themselves as top-class footballers after joining the Merseysiders. At the same time, many struggled to make an impact at Anfield and subsequently left the club.

Right on this note, here is the list of five Liverpool rejects who have gone on to do well elsewhere:

#5 Sebastian Coates

Sebastian Coates failed to live up to the hype at Liverpool

The Uruguayan was one of the most promising young defenders prior to his move to Liverpool. Fresh off winning the Copa America's best Young Player accolade, Coates seemed primed to be a very smart buy by the then Liverpool manager, Kenny Dalglish.

However, things didn't go as plan and he struggled to make his impact at Anfield. He played just 12 Premier League games for the Reds before making a loan move to Sunderland in 2014- a move which was made permanent in 2015.

He revived his career at Sunderland somewhat, but he started showing his qualities truly only after moving to Sporting CP in 2016. He is one of Sporting’s most consistent performers and played 121 games for the club so far, helping them win the Portuguese League Cup in 2017/18 and also finish second, third, and third respectively in the league in his three seasons.

Coates is an integral part of Uruguay's national team and he played 32 games in Uruguyan's colors so far.

