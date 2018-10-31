5 long-term replacements for David De Gea that Manchester United can consider

David De Gea's contract is going to expire in the coming summer

For every major club, there are potentially legendary players that the club would not want to part ways with. Chelsea has Eden Hazard, Liverpool currently has Mohammed Salah, Manchester City has Sergio Aguero and Barcelona has Lionel Messi.

However, as much as a club would want to keep its player, circumstances change and bring out other threatening possibilities for which the club has to be prepared and look elsewhere for replacements.

Manchester United's David De Gea has been at the pinnacle of English football as a goalkeeper for several seasons now and his tenure at Manchester United is about to reach 8 long years.

However, he is one of the ten players at the club currently who's contract will run out in the summer unless he signs an extension. The Spaniard recently exclaimed that his attention is on winning the games as a team and not on contracts or on topics that can serve as a distraction.

For people who know De Gea, it can be taken as a genuine statement of intent to win games but the rumour mill has it that the Spaniard is intrigued by the attraction from Italian giants Juventus and if the contract extension does not happen, he can even leave for free.

Amidst all of this cloudy surroundings, Manchester United need to look for replacements irrespective of what happens and here are the five realistic targets they can focus on in preparing for a life without De Gea.

#5 Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak has impressed during his time at Atletico Madrid

Hailed by the Spanish pundits as the one edging closer and closer to David De Gea in terms of quality and touted as the second-best goalkeeper in the world, Jan Oblak has cemented his place at Atletico Madrid and his rise has been absolutely exceptional.

Commanding in the air and blessed with superb reflexes, there's no doubt that he's caught the attention of the world. When the rumours gathered strength last year itself, it was reported that Manchester United representatives are having an eye on Oblak but eventually it was left unattended to.

This year, however, the news has been strong yet again. Atletico Madrid will be in no compulsion to sell but the release clause stands at a reported £87 million. In the four seasons where he's started for Atletico Madrid, the Slovenian has kept over 70 clean-sheets in the LaLiga itself, acting as a strong pillar behind the highly rated defence.

Along with it comes the Champions League experience where he's put in some great shifts as well. At the age of 25, he's peaked at the right time and without a doubt, he's a realistic replacement in case things go awry with David De Gea.

