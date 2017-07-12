5 long-term replacements for Sergio Busquets that Barcelona should look at

It's time Barcelona look towards the future when it comes to the centre of midfield.

Sergio Busquets has long been Barcelona’s mainstay at the middle of the park

Oh, how the mighty have fallen or, in this case, how the mighty are falling. After Barcelona won the league in 2010, Sergio Busquets was lauded for his subtle work in midfield and was touted to replace Marcos Senna in Spain’s squad for the 2010 World Cup.

The rest, as they say, is history. Whatever he touched, turned to gold – but the duck can only lay golden eggs for so long. Right now, the Barcelona man doesn’t look like the player that he once was. Or maybe, it’s just that he doesn’t have a peak Xavi and Iniesta to make the best use of his strength.

Whatever be the case, everyone needs a successor eventually. With the midfielder reaching 30 in two years’ time, he is entering the last phase of his career, so Barcelona will need to look for a replacement sooner or later.

And here are five options they should consider.

#1 Adrien Rabiot, PSG (Age: 22)

While Barcelona were heavily linked with Adrien Rabiot’s team-mate, Marco Verratti, they could actually turn their attention to the alternative that would come at a price lesser than that of the Italian. Rabiot is a midfielder in the Busquets mould: defensively strong while being a fluid passer.

The Frenchman is actually more mobile than the Spaniard and would seamlessly fit into Barca’s philosophy. The 22-year-old doesn’t get as many minutes as he would have liked, so he is one of those players that is constantly linked with a move away from the club.

A look at the stats reveals a story. Rabiot made 2.3 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, 64 passes with 89.1% accuracy and 0.5 key passes (all per game) in the league last season. He beats the World Cup winner in all attributes, except for tackles and passes – Busquets made 2.5 tackles and 66.5 passes-per-game last term – while having the same passing accuracy as the Spaniard.

With age on his side, he would go on to dictate Barca’s midfield for a decade – should he be signed, that is.