5 longest reigning current Premier League managers

Jurgen Klopp is No. 5 on this list; the No. 1 manager in this list has been with his club since 2012!

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 12:30 IST
4.30K

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

In a fast-paced and impatient world like today, patience is a lost virtue. This has trickled down to football, and especially the Premier League - the richest and most popular football league in the world.

Premier League managers are some of the most stressed and under pressure football managers in football, since the margins for defeat and victory, and the money that the clubs receive from league positions are staggering.

A total of 379 (as of June, 2018) managers have managed Premier League clubs, since the league’s inception in 1992 - a shocking number. With clubs earning as much as 90 million for staying up in the Premier League, club owners have often cut ties with their manager and changed managers often; even Claudio Ranieri, the Leicester City manager who guided the Foxes to a historic Premier League title, was sacked the very next year.

But there are certain clubs who value stability and patience with their manager, and it’s these clubs that have done well in the league. Here are the five longest-serving current Premier League managers.

#5 Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool - Appointed on 8 October, 2015

Liverpool v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg
Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s German manager, was appointed in 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers at the helm of the Merseyside club, after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The German took over the club in October, 2015 after a slow start to the season under Rodgers; Liverpool were in 10th position after eight games. The Reds finished eighth in the league, in the very season that Leicester City won the Premier League.

After a huge summer clearout and bringing in the likes of Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum, Klopp’s men finished the season in 4th.

The 2017-18 season was a strong one for The Reds as they progressed to the final of the Champions League, only to lose to Real Madrid, and finished 4th in the league once again. But the signings and performances of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk give Liverpool fans and their passionate manager some hope for some trophies.

It also seems like Klopp is in it for the long-run, as are Liverpool’s board, as they awarded him with a six-year contract in 2016.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp
Contact Us Advertise with Us