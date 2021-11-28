5 longest-serving captains in Manchester United history

Manchester United boast more trophies than any other club in English football. Being one of the top sides, they have reached the pinnacle of football numerous times in their illustrious history. The Red Devils have been crowned league champions 20 times while winning the Community Shield 21 times.

Manchester United have also been dominant in Europe, winning the European Cup thrice in their history. The famous continental treble in 1999 under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson cemented their legacy as one of football's greatest ever clubs.

Manchester United have won the Premier League 13 times in the Premier League era. However, they have endured tough times following the departure of Sir Alex.

Be it their time of dominance or struggle, they have had the pleasure of witnessing numerous legendary captains lead their side in their rich history.

5 longest-serving captains in Manchester United's history

Honorable mention: Sir Bobby Charlton (1968 - 1973). He was one of the survivors of Manchester United's tragic Munich air disaster. He remains one of the top goalscorers for the club with 249 goals.

In addition to being a sensational attacker, he helped Manchester United win numerous trophies. This includes three English championships and a European Cup.

#5 Gary Neville (2005-2010)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Gary Neville was the successor to Roy Keane as captain in 2005. He led Manchester United to two Premier League titles and one Champions League, among other notable tenures. The Englishman's six-season tenure saw the Red Devils enjoy a purple patch with Sir Alex Ferguson still at the helm.

Gary Neville was one of the players who rose from United's famed 'Class of 92' batch and stayed at the club throughout his career. He was the undisputed choice at right-back over the years. He also holds fifth spot in the list of all-time appearances for Manchester United (602).

As captain, Neville always led by example and never let the club feel Roy Keane's absence on the pitch.

#4 Martin Buchan (1975-1982)

Martin Buchan of Manchester United and Kevin Keegan of Liverpool

Martin Buchan was the captain for Manchester United during their worst era. The Red Devils were relegated to the second tier of English football in 1974 when Buchan took charge amidst the chaos and turmoil.

Buchan led United back into the English top flight the following year. He then led the club to victory in the FA Cup final against bitter rivals Liverpool. The Scottish legend is known more for being the supreme leader during United's toughest period than winning a plethora of trophies.

Buchan featured over 450 times for Manchester United and was a reputed centre-back during his tenure at the club. He was renowned for his tactical awareness, intelligence and leadership skills on the pitch.

