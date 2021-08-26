5 longest-serving players in the Premier League right now

The Premier League is on course to have one of its biggest transfer windows this summer. In today's day and age loyalty is a hard thing to come by in football. Players opt to change clubs for money or titles and it's difficult to find a player willing to stay with a club for more than five years.

However, there are a few exceptions, with many of these players achieving cult status at their respective clubs and in the Premier League and earning the respect of fans and players alike. Some examples of this include players like Ryan Giggs and Steven Gerrard, both of whom spent their entire careers at a single club.

Today's list will look at players who have shown loyalty to a Premier League club for an extended period of time. This list will only take into account the duration of a player's stint in the Premier League and not just at the club. It should also be noted that if a player started out in the club's youth academy, their tenure will only be taken into consideration from when they made their senior debuts for their respective clubs. So without further ado, here are the

Premier League's top 5 longest-serving players right now

#5 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - Since 25 August, 2011

Kane reportedly wanted to leave Tottenham Hotspur, but will be staying this season

Harry Kane was a late bloomer in terms of reaching the superstar status he has today. As a youngster at Tottenham Hotspur, the striker has bounced around different teams on loan. However, he did make his debut for the club in a Europa League qualifier against Hearts back in August 2011.

Since then, Kane has gone on to win multiple individual accolades and has established himself as one of the world's best strikers. The Englishman is now in the prime of his career and is 7th in the list of the Premier League's all-time top scorers.

Kane has become a complete striker with an eye for good passes as well. He's won the Premier League golden boot three times so far in his career, including last season. Notably, he also won the Premier League Playmaker of the Year award last season as well. However, the striker has yet to taste any club success and is reportedly looking to leave Tottenham in the near future, although he has confirmed that he will be staying this season.

Harry Kane subs on to make his return for Spurs pic.twitter.com/0a66n07LNG — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2021

#4 Phil Jones (Manchester United) - Since 13 June, 2011

Phil Jones hasn't seen Premier League action for Manchester United in a while

Sir Alex Ferguson once proclaimed that Manchester United outcast Phil Jones could become the club's best player of all time. The club bought the defender for £16.5 million from Blackburn, with a view for him to become the successor to Rio Ferdinand at the club.

The Englishman's tenure at Old Trafford started brightly as he established himself in Ferguson's backline in his first season at the club. The defender would go on to become a stalwart at the back for Manchester United, often being paired with the likes of Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling.

However, due to a multitude of reasons including injury, loss of form and change of manager, the defender soon found himself slowly falling down the pecking order at the club. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment, Jones has barely played any football for Manchester United, his last appearance for the club coming in a 6-0 win against Tranmere Rovers in an FA Cup fixture back in January 2020.

Phil Jones is keen to rebuild his #mufc career and Solskjær plans to use him as one of five centre-backs this season. He will be staying at United for the 2021/22 season #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 17, 2021

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh