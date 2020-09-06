One might conclude that Lionel Messi was ultimately forced to stay put in Barcelona for one more season. The Argentinian magician, who is still considered by many to be the greatest footballer in the world, took this decision to avoid an ugly legal battle with the club that gave him all.

However, this seems to be only the interval in this story and Messi's desire to leave for good as a free agent seems not to be waning right now.

Often, footballers whose loyalty to a club seems to be incorruptible, have shocked the world by nearly making a switch to another football team. We are inundated with stories of such transfers taking place before the move either falls through or we realise that it was never initiated in the first place.

However, in this article, we will take a look at five bona fide cases of one-club footballers whose loyalty has become the stuff of legends, where they actually came close to switching sides.

5 loyal footballers who almost joined another club

#5 Ryan Giggs to Inter Milan

Ryan Giggs. SerSergio Ramos. SerSergio Ramos.

When one thinks about legendary one-team footballers, one of the first names that comes to the mind is of Ryan Giggs. Giggs spent his entire career in Manchester United, winning an unprecedented 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues and various other silverware with the club during their most dominant phase.

The dazzling left-winger, who could both destroy defences with his skills and score worldies, netted 161 times for Manchester United in 928 games and never seemed close to leaving the club he joined as a youth player in 1987.

Advertisement

However, as he himself admitted in a TV chat show recently, the footballer was heavily linked with a move away to Inter Milan in 2003. Though, Inter never approached him personally, the rumour in the club was either Giggs or Beckham would be moving on. Beckham did and Giggs never left to join Fabio Cannavaro and Co. and went on to win more laurels for the Red Devils.

He is currently doing a great job as Wales manager.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @FAWales under Ryan Giggs



✅ 3 consecutive wins

🙅 3 consecutive clean sheets

📈 7 games unbeaten

🔥 9 wins from 10 at home



🙌 Amazing form under Giggsy! pic.twitter.com/McOp0DOt4l — SPORF (@Sporf) September 3, 2020

#4 Sergio Ramos to Manchester United

Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos is synonymous with Real Madrid. Or that's how it feels, isn't it? But if one knows Ramos well then one knows that besides being one of the greatest centre-backs in the world who can get crucial goals, he also has a rough side to him which leads the Spain international to kick out and get ont he wrong side of the referee.

The footballer similarly lost his temper off the pitch back in 2015 when contract negotiations with Los Blancos nearly hit a dead end and he seriously considered moving away to Manchester United who were then being coached by Louis Van Gaal.

Ramos was later candid about that troubled period:

"At one point I did think about making a change, but at the end of the day my priority has always been Real Madrid and I thought about a change for other reasons."

Ramos is one of the most decorated contemporary footballers, having won four Champions Leagues and five Spanish Leagues with the club and is also a World and European champion with La Rojas.