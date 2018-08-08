Five major transfers that could still happen in the Premier League before Deadline Day

The transfer window in England closes on Thursday by 5 pm GMT, so a lot of clubs are in a frenzy, trying to wrap up last minute deals in a bid to bolster their squads for the assault on next season.

While some clubs such as Manchester City wrapped up their business a long time ago, and are not strongly being linked with anyone, others like Tottenham are yet to make major inroads in the market, and the next few days are expected to be busy at Spurs.

Though the window closes in England on Thursday, other clubs in Europe still follow the traditional August 31 deadline, and can still purchase Premier League players beyond Thursday, although the selling club would not be able to replace any departures after the 10th of August. Hence the reason why most clubs are trying to wrap up replacement deals, in the eventuality of a player departing after the window closes.

With just over 24 hours left until the close of the transfer window, I present the top five transfers involving only English clubs which could still take place before Thursday.

#5 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace to Chelsea)

The controversial yet talented Ivory Coast international has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League big teams since his failed adventure at Manchester United, but nothing has ever materialized, with his inconsistency and contentious nature proving to be a stumbling block to his elevation.

The speculations returned this summer again, first with Tottenham, then Arsenal and now Chelsea appear to be the club in pole position to sign him, and a decision would be made on his arrival by Sarri in a meeting with the board regarding transfer targets later today.

Crystal Palace are reluctant to sell their star man, and place a valuation of £70m on him, with Chelsea hesitant to lodge a bid, until Maurizio Sarri gives the green light. It is believed that Zaha is seen as a potential replacement for Willian if he makes his expected move to Manchester United in the coming days.

