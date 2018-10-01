5 Lessons from Sir Alex Ferguson that could rescue Jose Mourinho

Sir Alex built a dynasty at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently and is under tremendous pressure at Manchester United. He has been blamed in the media for the club’s current debacle – United are in their joint-worst start to the season in the Premier League. His team has been playing lacklustre football and his team selection has continuously raised eyebrows.

To make matters worse, there are talks of a player's mutiny and there are also reports of him falling out with some of his best players. To put things in perspective, Jose Mourinho is in a fix at Manchester United and even though he might not accept it, the Portuguese looks to have run out of ideas in his third season. Yet, had he been a little bit more flexible in his ways, the answers to his problems could be found embedded at Old Trafford itself.

When we talk of football management, the universal name that pops up is Sir Alex Ferguson. Perhaps very few managers in the world deserve such respect and love like the legendary Scot. Sir Alex was the greatest manager in British Football and one of the greatest ever in the world and it was at Old Trafford that he rebuilt Manchester United’s legacy and turned them into the best in the world. He gave them consistency, fame and the adulation of fans; and he took them to the pinnacle of success during his tenure.

The Blue Print, as such, is already there at Old Trafford. Mourinho only has to lose a bit of his ego and sit behind the desk to learn from the master and here we list 5 of the many lessons in management that the Portuguese can learn from Sir Alex Ferguson .

#5 Knowledge of the Transfer Market

Sir Alex Ferguson always had an exceptional knowledge of the transfer market. He did break the British world record for a defender when it was needed, and not all of his transfer signings worked, but he knew what his team was missing and left no stone unturned to get talent that was required.

When he paid a relatively noticeable amount for unknown talents like Cristiano Ronaldo and for a young goalkeeper like De Gea, it was because they were needed at Old Trafford.

When Manchester United signed Robin Van Persie from Arsenal, it looked like Sir Alex was undermining the players at hand, but 38 games later, Robin had won us the league. It is something that Mourinho needs to learn.

Since arriving at Manchester United, Mourinho broke the world record to get Paul Pogba, but rarely used him as the Frenchman would be fit. He bought Bailly and then the very next season went for Lindelof. This year, he wanted Alderweireld. He bought Mkhitaryan, a creative midfielder who lit up the Bundesliga but rarely used him in his preferred No. 10 role.

The Portuguese gives an impression that he cannot spot a talent, or rather, he does not know what he wants. He bought Sanchez last winter, even though he had two young talents who play in the same position, and put the youngsters into uncertainty. It is here one cannot help but think that Mourinho could learn a thing or two from Sir Alex Ferguson.

