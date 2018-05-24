Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 managers Arsenal could have signed instead of Unai Emery

    Emery was named the Arsenal manager yesterday, but there were other, better, options available. Did Arsenal miss a trick?

    Prathik R
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 14:44 IST
    8.16K

    Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery
    Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery

    It was recently announced that Unai Emery would replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, signaling the end of the Frenchman's 22-year stint at the club. The news was met with joy from both Arsenal and opposition camps. Arsenal fans were glad that it was Emery and not Arteta joining them while fans of the other clubs were thrilled with the fact that it was indeed Emery and not Allegri or Ancelotti as was being tipped a while ago.

    While Emery has tasted success in his previous clubs - he won 3 consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla and Ligue 1 with PSG (who can't win Ligue 1 with PSG?) - is he the right fit for Arsenal?

    I, for one, do not think so and hence have compiled this list of five managers Arsenal could have targetted instead of the Spaniard.

    #5 Maurizio Sarri

    It is being reported that Sarri is close to taking over the reins at Chelsea. But would he have been tempted to a move to Arsenal if they were indeed interested in the Italian and with his CV why wouldn't they have been? They could have also planned a coup of sorts to whisk him away from right under Chelsea's nose.

    Sarri won Serie A's Coach of the Year award in the 2016/17 season after helping Napoli finish third in the league. He employs an extremely attacking brand of football, one that Arsenal fans would love to see with their side as well.

    However, he has also been involved in a fair share of controversy during his managerial career, not something that the Arsenal board would be too pleased with.

    Nevertheless, Sarri would have been a significant upgrade to Emery.

