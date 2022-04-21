5 managers with the best win percentage at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United have had a torrid time ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired after the 2012-13 season. The Red Devils have struggled terribly in the Premier League, having failed to win it post the Scottish legend's departure.

United have tried different managers and players but haven't been successful with any combination. What has been more challenging for them recently is gaining some consistency on the pitch.

Manchester United enjoyed a lot of success under Sir Alex

Sir Alex Ferguson gave many memorable moments during his reign as Manchester United's boss. Having been the most decorated manager in the history of the Premier League, beating his record isn't going to be easy.

He had a win percentage of 65% from the 808 games he managed for United. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, no manager post Sir Alex's retirement has come close to matching this feat.

So, let's take a look at the best win percentage of Manchester United managers since their greatest one left.

#5 Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick will be more efficient with his consultancy role

United's current interim manager Ralf Rangnick has had an inconsistent time at the club so far. The German is set to be present in a consultancy role after the end of the ongoing season.

Rangnick invented the gegenpressing style of football but the same is yet to be seen on the pitch with United. In his time so far with the club, the 63-year old has seen the club get eliminated from the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

B/R Football @brfootball Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United need a rebuild. Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United need a rebuild. https://t.co/UOpOpg9Eud

In the Premier League, he has registered a victory in nine matches out of the 19 in which he managed the Red Devils. Overall, Ralf Rangnick has a win percentage of 41.67% at Manchester United so far.

#4 Louis Van Gaal

Van Gaal is currently managing the Dutch national team

The Dutch manager remains one of the most decorated managers in the football world. Having achieved success with Ajax, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, Van Gaal took over as Manchester United's manager in the 2014-15 season.

With the Red Devils, he won the FA Cup in the 2015-16 season, his only trophy with them. Van Gaal's style of football involved keeping possession of the football for a long duration. But, United struggled to be creative in attack with that approach.

In his two seasons with the club, Van Gaal won 39 Premier League games out of 75. Overall, his win percentage at Manchester United was 52%.

#3 David Moyes

David Moyes had a time to forget at United

David Moyes was the first manager to be appointed post Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. He joined the Red Devils in the 2013-14 season after managing Everton for more than a decade.

The Scottish manager won the FA Community Shield with the club but failed to impress the fans in his single season at United. His approach with some of the senior players didn't go down well.

Mootaz Chehade @MHChehade David Moyes continues to have the best managerial record in the Champions League with Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson. David Moyes continues to have the best managerial record in the Champions League with Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson.

He was deemed to lack the experience to handle the quality of players at Manchester United. Overall, David Moyes had a win percentage of 53% in his single season with the Red Devils.

#2 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was let down by the United players

The Manchester United legend is best known for his role as a successful substitute and his memorable goal in the 1998-99 Champions League finals. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as United's manager in the 2018-19 season.

After initially being designated caretaker manager, the Norwegian was made permanent the following season. During his tenure as United's manager, the club finished in the top four twice in the Premier League.

GOAL @goal



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost three in the last 12 months Sir Alex Ferguson lost three domestic semi-finals in 26 years as Manchester United managerOle Gunnar Solskjaer has lost three in the last 12 months Sir Alex Ferguson lost three domestic semi-finals in 26 years as Manchester United manager 👑Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost three in the last 12 months 😬 https://t.co/wxeZgwo0YW

Solskjaer's spell saw United end as runners-up in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League. Overall, he had a win percentage of 54% with the Red Devils. The Norwegian is without a club right now.

#1 Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been the most successful among all the managers since Sir Alex's retirement

The Portuguese manager has been one of the most entertaining figures on the touchline over the years. Jose Mourinho's expressive and blockbuster approach has been fascinating to watch from a neutral perspective.

He joined as Manchester United's manager in the 2016-17 season. In his stellar career, Mourinho has won a lot of trophies but they didn't come easy to him at United.

Siisi🤴 @JayOneMone Jose Mourinho was the best thing to ever happen to Manchester United post Sir Alex Ferguson era. Yet, the media made it look like he was the worst person. Jose Mourinho was the best thing to ever happen to Manchester United post Sir Alex Ferguson era. Yet, the media made it look like he was the worst person. https://t.co/jbpWvwRlnQ

Using his smart tactics and amazing detailed study of the opposition, the Portuguese helped United win the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League. He also won the EFL Cup that season, as well as the FA Community Shield in 2016.

Finishing second with the club in the 2017-18 season is considered an achievement by Mourinho. During his time at Manchester United, he had a win percentage of 58%. He's currently managing Serie A side Roma and is close to helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat