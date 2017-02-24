5 managers who could replace Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City

What next for Leicester? We look at the best candidates to succeed Claudio Ranieri.

@RahulIyer32 by Rahul Iyer Top 5 / Top 10 24 Feb 2017, 21:31 IST

Claudio Ranieri was a victim of his own success

Well, it’s over. Claudio Ranieri’s reign as Leicester City manager has come to a disgraceful end, not long after receiving a ‘vote of confidence’ from the board – something which has turned out to be a death knell for many managers in the past. Just 297 days after leading the Foxes to the most unlikely of title triumphs, the Tinkerman’s sacking in this ignominious fashion has left a fair few shell-shocked.

With this announcement coming just days after an uplifting performance in the Champions League round of 16 stage away to Sevilla, it seems as though the now sour mood may scupper their chances of progression in Europe’s top club competition. With Premier League survival also at stake, here are five managers Leicester could look to, to save their season and rebuild from next season onwards:

#5 Ernesto Valverde (Current Team: Athletic Bilbao )

Ernesto Valverde boasts of an impressive record

The first candidate on this list is Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde. Having spent his entire playing career in Spain, particularly with Bilbao, it has been no surprise that he chose to take over the reins at the Basque club. His only footballing experience outside Spain, in fact, has been two separate spells in charge of Greek giants Olympiacos, where he won 92 of his 127 games, not a shabby record at all.

His career win percentage, ever since he started managing in 2002 stands at a commendable 50.32%. The Spaniard is in the 4th season of his latest spell with Bilbao and has managed to transform them from a decent, mid-table side to regular top-five challengers. Even if Leicester do indeed get relegated, he may be able to go about his work comfortably in the relative obscurity of the Championship.