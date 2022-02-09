5 managers under whom Cristiano Ronaldo has made the most appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo, like Lionel Messi, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history.

Still going strong at the age of 37, the Portugal captain has scored over 800 goals for club and country. The all-time Real Madrid and UEFA Champions League goalscorer is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, doing so for two different clubs.

Ronaldo has won major titles throughout his illustrious career spanning nearly two decades. Over the years, he has been managed by some of the best managers in club and international football.

On that note, here's a look at the five managers under whom Ronaldo has played most games:

Note: All stats are as per transfermarket unless mentioned otherwise:

#5 Fernando Santos - 70

Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) with Portugal manager Fernando Santos (left)

Unlike the other names on this list, Fernando Santos is the only manager who has managed Cristiano Ronaldo in international football.

At the helm since 2014, the Euro 2016-winning manager has managed Ronaldo in 70 games for Portugal. Ronaldo has scored a staggering 65 times in this period, including eight hat-tricks. That includes one at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Spain, with seven others coming in competitive fixtures.

Under Santos, Ronaldo (115) became the most prolific scorer in men's international football, breaking the previous record of Ali Daie (109). Steered into the playoffs for the first time under him, Santos will hope to steer Ronaldo and co. into the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals later this year.

#4 Carlo Ancelotti - 101

Carlo Ancelotti (left) managed Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most storied managers in the game's history. One of a handful of tacticians to have won league titles in four different countries, Ancelotti is well on his way to becoming the first to do so in five. Back at Real Madrid for a second stint, the Italian is looking good for a first league title in Spain.

Over the years, the 62-year-old has managed many world-class players. One of them is Cristiano Ronaldo, who was at the peak of his powers under the Italian. The Portuguese netted a staggering 112 times in only 101 games across two seasons.

That includes a record 17 goals in 2013-14 in Real Madrid's triumphant La Decima-winning seasons. Ronaldo also scored 31 league goals that year, but Atletico Madrid denied Los Blancos a continental treble.

The next season, Ronaldo netted a staggering 48 league goals. However, Ancelotti's men were beaten to the La Liga title by a rampant Barcelona team, who won their second continental treble. The Portuguese also scored ten times in the Champions League that season, but the holders were eliminated by Juventus in the semis.

There were reports of a Ronaldo-Ancelotti reunion at the Bernabeu last summer before the Portuguese returned to Manchester United.

Edited by Diptanil Roy